Ford Maverick, Bronco win truck, utility of the year awards

It takes a lot to achieve legend status in the automotive world. Since its surprise beginnings in the midst of the Great Recession of 2009, the high-speed, off-road-focused Ford F-150 Raptor has spent the last decade solidifying its place in the annals of history. From a win at the Dakar Rally to multiple podium finishes in the SCORE Baja 1000, the Mint 400, and every off-road race in between, Raptor has proved time and time again to be the real deal when it comes to off-road dominance. This is evidenced in our own testing as well, as Raptor won our Pickup Truck of the Year award with its first-generation truck in 2011, its second generation in 2017, and now with the most recent 2021 F-150 Raptor. Now, entering its second decade and third generation, Ford F-150 Raptors can be found in all pockets of America, from coast to coast, and even around the world.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO