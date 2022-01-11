ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Maverick, Bronco win truck, utility of the year awards

By Tom Krisher
techxplore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second year in a row, vehicles from Ford Motor Co. took two of the three North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards. The company's Maverick compact pickup won truck of the year, while its Bronco off-road SUV earned the utility of the year. Honda's redesigned Civic...

techxplore.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford Maverick Buyers Are Selecting Surprising Options

The enthusiasts over at theMaverick Truck Club have put together a series of purchase stats for the Ford Maverick to provide some insight into what options and engines were the most popular, among a series of other equipment choices. Contributions to this census consist of over 4,000 users which means while this isn't indicative of the entire consumer base, it's a decent sample size.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Ford May Ban F-150 Lighting Owners From Reselling Their Trucks for at Least One Year

Ford thinks it knows how to stop the F-150 Lightning market from getting out of control—stop people from reselling it. The Detroit auto giant will reportedly support dealers who want to issue a “no-sale” provision to soon-to-be owners of the eagerly anticipated EV, according to CNET Roadshow. The agreement would prevent these customers from selling the electrified F-150 for one year following purchase. A member of the F-150 Gen14  Forum broke the news on Friday morning. They posted a photo of an email that the marque sent to dealers, which included language for the agreement. Under its terms, buyers must agree not...
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Watch Ford Performance Test The Ford Bronco 4600, Bronco DR: Video

Early last year, Ford Performance revealed the brand new Ultra4 Bronco 4400 Unlimited Class Extreme Race Truck, and just a week later, pulled the covers off the Ford Bronco 4600 Stock Class Race Truck, both of which debuted at last year’s King of the Hammers race and later scored victories at Ultra4’s El Rey de Las Bajas race. An even more hardcore racing version of the new SUV – the 2023 Ford Bronco DR – was revealed last November, and now, Ford Performance has released a video of the Ford Bronco 4600 and DR testing in Johnson Valley.
CARS
Mercury News

Sponsored: The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid FWD 4×2 pickup truck

The Bottom Line: What is a Maverick? The 2022 Maverick is a brand new pickup truck being built by the Ford Motor Company. It’s a compact truck that slot’s just below the Ford Ranger PU truck, and it starts Ford’s return to the true compact pickup truck market. It features an easy on the budget, base window sticker starting price of only $19,995, and it is one of the least expensive vehicles you can buy from any manufacturer in the USA.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronco#Ford Pickups#Electric Cars#Ford Motor Co#Hyundai#Lucid Air#Volkswagen#Air Dream
fox40jackson.com

2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of The Year revealed

The 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year have been announced, and a home team was the big winner. The Ford Maverick pickup and Ford Bronco won the truck and SUV categories, while the Honda Civic was named car of the year. Ford President Kumar Galhotra...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Ford, Stellantis Get Big Lift from Truck Sales at Year End

Despite declining sales during the closing weeks of 2021, Ford and Stellantis got a boost from strong truck sales, with Ford taking second place in sales of battery-electric vehicles to boot. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi bucked the downward trends in sales through the autumn by reporting fourth quarter total sales of 24,861...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Arkansas Times

Win a Big Bend Ford® Bronco

Simply join the Saracen Casino Resort‘s free Q Club in the month of January and play to win your share of up to $125,000 in prizes, including a Big Bend Ford® Bronco!. As a Q-Club member, the more you play the more chances you have to win. Join us every Saturday night for hourly drawings between 7-10 p.m.
HOBBIES
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor: Four Wheeler Pickup Truck of the Year Winner

It takes a lot to achieve legend status in the automotive world. Since its surprise beginnings in the midst of the Great Recession of 2009, the high-speed, off-road-focused Ford F-150 Raptor has spent the last decade solidifying its place in the annals of history. From a win at the Dakar Rally to multiple podium finishes in the SCORE Baja 1000, the Mint 400, and every off-road race in between, Raptor has proved time and time again to be the real deal when it comes to off-road dominance. This is evidenced in our own testing as well, as Raptor won our Pickup Truck of the Year award with its first-generation truck in 2011, its second generation in 2017, and now with the most recent 2021 F-150 Raptor. Now, entering its second decade and third generation, Ford F-150 Raptors can be found in all pockets of America, from coast to coast, and even around the world.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Named 2022 North American SUV Of The Year

Ford has been on a roll in terms of raking in awards lately, the latest of which is 2022 North American Truck of the Year honors, which was gifted to the 2022 Ford Maverick just today. It’s the second-straight year that Ford has won the NATOY award after the 2021 Ford F-150 earned that distinction last year, but it isn’t the only back-to-back win in that regard, either. After the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E was named last year’s North American SUV of the Year, the Ford Bronco is bringing that trophy home to The Blue Oval once again for 2022.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Maverick Is Already Getting More Expensive

Doesn’t it seem a little early for the 2022 Ford Maverick to go up in price? Usually, prices increase year-over-year. But the tiny Ford Maverick is doing things a bit differently. Let’s see how much father the Maverick will stretch your dollar. How much is the 2022 Ford...
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama-built Hyundai Santa Cruz wins truck award

The Hyundai Santa Cruz has won the 2022 Best Performing Truck award from The Fast Lane Truck. An award deliberations video announcing all winners can be viewed on www.TFLtruck.com as well as the TFL truck YouTube channel. “We’re honored that our Santa Cruz has won the 2022 Best Performing Truck...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy