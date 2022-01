After a year and a half of reacting to the continually shifting winds of the pandemic, Cox Media Group has charted a new proactive course for sales teams in 2022. “My message this year is, we're going to be proactive. It is time for us to anticipate what could go sideways, what could go wrong, which could go a little different and to analyze and pivot, said Katie Reid, VP/GM at Cox Media Group’s Jacksonville cluster.

