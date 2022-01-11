ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing deliveries rose in 2021 but still lag Airbus

Cover picture for the articleBoeing delivered more than twice as many commercial planes in 2021 as the year earlier, but still lagged its archrival Airbus in the closely-watched industry benchmark, according to figures released Tuesday. The US aviation giant, benefitting from the return of its 737 MAX jet in most leading markets, delivered...

Marietta Daily Journal

With Boeing production stalled, Airbus remains No. 1 jet maker

With Boeing having halted 787 deliveries and 737 MAX deliveries ramping up only slowly, Airbus far outproduced its U.S. rival in 2021, making the European jet maker the world's top commercial airplane company for the third successive year. Boeing more than doubled its production performance in 2020, when the high-volume...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

Boeing outsells Airbus on 2021 jetliner orders

ANKARA (Jan 12): US aerospace company Boeing outsold its European rival Airbus, logging 909 gross orders for aircraft in 2021, data showed Tuesday (Jan 11). Despite doubling its gross order intake in 2021 compared to a year earlier with 771 new sales, Airbus surrendered the crown to Boeing for the first time in three years, Anadolu Agency reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Airbus achieves 2021 commercial aircraft delivery target

Airbus SE delivered 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers in 2021, demonstrating resilience and recovery with progress on ramp-up plans. “Our commercial aircraft achievements in 2021 reflect the focus and resilience of our Airbus teams, customers, suppliers and stakeholders across the globe who pulled together to deliver remarkable results. The year saw significant orders from airlines worldwide, signaling confidence in the sustainable growth of air travel post-COVID” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “While uncertainties remain, we are on track to lift production through 2022 to meet our customers’ requirements. At the same time we are preparing the future of aviation, transforming our industrial capabilities and implementing the roadmap for decarbonization.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Boeing logs more than 500 net orders in 2021 as deliveries accelerate

Boeing landed another 79 net orders for new aircraft in December 2021, continuing its recent positive momentum and pushing its full-year total to 535 jets. Though Boeing’s 787 programme remains in limbo amid a delivery halt, demand for the 737 Max returned last year as airlines reacted to a revival of short-haul and domestic air travel; freighter sales have also been brisk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Airbus keeps top planemaker spot with 8% delivery rise

PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus kept its crown as the world's largest jetmaker for the third year running as it outstripped Boeing (NYSE:BA) by delivering 611 jets in 2021, up 8% from the year before, company data showed on Monday. The numbers gave Airbus an unassailable lead on revenue-generating deliveries - the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Explained: What The Codes Mean Behind Airbus And Boeing Plane Names

Commercial aircraft names are something most aviation enthusiasts will be familiar with. Indeed, almost all of our readers will know the difference between an Airbus A350 and Airbus A380. It would be another safe statement to say that those same readers will know the difference between a Boeing 737-700 and 737-800. But what about the difference between a Boeing 737-824 and a 737-8CT? It’s all (or at least some) of these extra numbers (and letters) that we’ll attempt to decode in the following article.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Iraqi Airways Takes Delivery Of Its First Airbus A220

The first A220 for Iraqi Airways has left Montreal and is en route to Baghdad. The aircraft has made a stop in Manchester, UK, this morning, and will continue its journey later tonight. This is the first of five A220s for the airline, which will be complemented by new 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliners as part of a major fleet renewal endeavor.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

CDB Aviation completes the deliveries of 15 new Boeing aircraft to United Airlines

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., has announced the completion of deliveries of a fleet of fifteen new Boeing aircraft to U.S.-based United Airlines Holdings, Inc. The sale and leaseback transaction covered a fleet of two 787-9 Dreamliners and thirteen 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which were delivered between 2020 and 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

All-Airbus Allegiant Appears Set To Order The Boeing 737 MAX

As 2022 starts, Boeing appears set to bag an order for 50 new 737 MAX aircraft from American ultra-low-cost carrier Allegiant Air. The move would be significant for the all-Airbus carrier and represents the next step for Allegiant as it plans to grow across the US and into some international markets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Lockheed Had Intended To Challenge The Boeing 747 And Airbus A380

Back in the mid-1990s, a short paper was produced by Lockheed Martin titled “The future of very large subsonic transports.” This 30-page presentation looked at the state of “very large subsonic transports” or VLSTs and how Lockheed Martin could build one of its own. The company’s offering would be an aircraft with enough capacity to accommodate up to 950 passengers! Let’s take a look at this forgotten slice of history.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

A New Boeing Worry? Launch of Airbus Atlantic

A wholly-owned Airbus subsidiary, Airbus Atlantic, a global player in the aerostructures field, was officially established on 1st January 2022. The new company groups the strengths, resources and skills of Airbus’s sites in Nantes and Montoir-de-Bretagne, the central functions associated with their activities, as well as the STELIA Aerospace sites worldwide.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Why Boeing Stock Rose Today

One of the big losers on the Dow in 2021 found favor with investors today. Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) rose 3.6% as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday. The move probably comes from a combination of two factors. First, the CEO of France's aerospace giant Safran gave a newspaper interview and told investors the company would make 12,000 hires in 2022 due to his confidence in the aerospace recovery.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Airbus exceeded target of 600 jet deliveries in 2021, sources say

PARIS (Jan 4): Airbus provisionally exceeded its target of 600 jet deliveries in 2021, with the final total depending on a still incomplete audit, industry sources said on Monday (Jan 3). Deliveries of aircraft went down to the wire, with several handovers completed on Dec 31, according to specialist website...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techxplore.com

Delta eyes strong spring travel season after Omicron hit

Delta Air Lines said Thursday it was past the worst of the Omicron COVID-19 surge as it projected a strong spring travel season while reporting a fourth-quarter loss. The big US carrier, the first airline to report results, said operations had essentially recovered after the industry canceled thousands of December flights during a holiday-season COVID-19 outbreak in which thousands of employees could not work because of the virus.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techxplore.com

Despite delays, Medtronic remains bullish on its robot system, Hugo

Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha has a simple message for the skeptics: despite some bumps in the road, the robots are coming. While Hugo might sound like a big, fluffy dog character in an animated movie, it's the name Medtronic has given its surgical robotic system. "We expect Hugo to deliver...
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

Medevac helicopter flights could be grounded by new 5G rollout

The critically ill newborn baby was whisked by helicopter Saturday from rural Silverton, Oregon, to a children's hospital in Portland, the kind of life-saving transport Life Flight Network makes thousands of times a year. But starting Jan. 19, when new 5G wireless service kicks off across the country, such routine...
SILVERTON, OR

