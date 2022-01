MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City leaders, volunteers, entrepreneurs and more honored the life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during several events across the city Saturday. In south Minneapolis, nearly 100 people gathered for a volunteer drive at Richfield Lutheran Church. There, volunteers packed more than 300 cold weather supply kits for the area homeless. “I think events like this beyond the fact of the real tangible [purpose of] helping people keep their hands and feet warm in these frigid dangerous Minnesota weather,” said newly elected City Council President Andrea Jenkins. “It’s also about building community.” The event, organized by Trust Incorporated,...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO