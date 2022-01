There are law changes every day. You might not be aware of them all, but it is important to stay informed on the law. The law impacts everything in society so you don’t want to miss any changes that may impact your life or another’s life. There are many ways to keep up with law changes including following news sources, subscribing to newsletters, and attending legal seminars. It is also important to be proactive and contact your local legislator if you have any questions or concerns about a change that has either happened or will happen soon.

