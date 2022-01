After the announcement that she tested positive for COVID-19, Whoopi Goldberg offered an update during Wednesday’s episode of The View. Goldberg explained that she had already begun distancing herself after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. She later learned that she was positive when she tested before returning to The View after holiday break. “It was a shock because I’m triple-vaxxed. I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said to her fellow co-hosts. “But that’s the thing about the Omicron [variant], you just don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it.” She added, “It’s...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO