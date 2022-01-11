‘KIMI’ Trailer: Zoë Kravitz Leads Tech Thriller From Director Steven Soderbergh (Video)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'KIMI' Trailer: Zoë Kravitz Leads Tech Thriller From Director Steven Soderbergh

After his blistering thriller “No Sudden Move” debuted on HBO Max last summer, director Steven Soderbergh is back with a new thriller, “KIMI,” starring Zoë Kravitz. And the edge-of-your-seat trailer just debuted. In “KIMI,” Kravitz plays an agoraphobic tech worker who thinks that she...

Zoë Kravitz
Meryl Streep
Steven Soderbergh
Dianne Wiest
David Koepp
