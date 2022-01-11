ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Sunrun, SunPower and Sunnova Energy

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 11, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Sunrun RUN , SunPower SPWR and Sunnova Energy NOVA .

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Big Solar Deployment in Eastern U.S.: Stocks to Gain

Per a recent report released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is set to deploy 3,200 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity. In particular, the DPU has ordered the expansion of its Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program from 1,600 to 3,200 MW of solar capacity.

This expansion finally comes after a long wait, specifically an 18-month purgatory for new commercial and utility-scale solar projects in the State of Massachusetts. This should encourage solar investors to keep an eye on stocks like Sunrun , SunPower and Sunnova Energy .

Solar Prospects in Massachusetts

With the entire United States rapidly adopting solar power, Massachusetts remains no exception. Per SEIA’s latest report, the state stands at the 8th position in national ranking, with 3,486.3 MW of solar installed. Currently, solar accounts for 19.4% of the state’s electricity generation.

These data indicate the already well-established market that solar energy enjoys in Massachusetts. SEIA projects to witness the solar installation of 1,657 MW in Massachusetts over the next five years.

The SMART program, established in 2018, has driven significant solar deployment in the state of Massachusetts. The latest expansion will further boost deployment in this state, thereby encouraging solar players.

Stocks to Benefit

We have mentioned some solar companies operating in Massachusetts that stand to benefit from the expansion of the SMART program.

Sunrun : The company develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. Its solar lease and purchase plans — with or without a home battery — are available in most of Massachusetts. Sunrun offers solar financing in the form of solar power purchase agreements (PPA).

Sunrun delivered an earnings surprise of 120% in the last-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 narrowed down to a loss of 29 cents from a loss of 39 cents over the past 90 days. RUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

SunPower : The company designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells high-performance solar electric power technology products, systems and services worldwide. It has a team of experts and local solar installers in Massachusetts. Through a long-term PPA with Green Street, a dealer of SunPower, the Attleboro School District is expected to save nearly $5.5 million in energy costs over the next 25 years.

SunPower came up with an earnings surprise of 113.33% in the last four quarters, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has improved 4.4% over the past 60 days. SPWR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Sunnova : The company is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. The company offers home solar panels along with battery storage across the state of Massachusetts. In July 2021, Sunnova Energy International partnered with National Grid and SolarEdge Technologies to utilize its fleet of solar and storage assets in New England, MA, to help improve power quality in National Grid’s service area.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sunnova’s 2022 loss has narrowed over the past 90 days. NOVA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss . This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Chicago, IL – January 13, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Sony Group Corporation SONY, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Entrepreneur

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Toyota Motor Corp., and Netflix, Inc

Chicago, IL – January 6, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Toyota Motor Corp. TM, and Netflix, Inc. NFLX.
Entrepreneur

Target and Turtle Beach have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Chicago, IL – January 11, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Target TGT as the Bull of the Day, and Turtle Beach Corp. HEAR asthe Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on SilverBow Resources SBOW, Chesapeake Energy CHK and Comstock Resources CRK. Here...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
ncadvertiser.com

Water In Energy Conference highlights industry collaboration, cooperation

Innovation is at the heart of the oil and gas industry, especially here in the Permian Basin, and no sector has been as dynamic over the last few years as water management. As the president of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, I know how important water use has been for operators and that responsible water use is vital to the growth and development of our industry.
WRGB

Gillibrand, energy secretary to highlight alternative energy investments

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The Port of Albany made history Friday as the future site of the first offshore wind tower manufacturing facility. The city hosted some heavy hitters--including the U.S. Energy Secretary and Governor Kathy Hochul--to make the announcement that wind turbines are bringing big money and jobs to the capital city. Hochul was flanked by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Congressman Paul Tonko, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and other local elected leaders as she announced that the contracts have been finalized between the New York State Energy Research Development Authority, or NYSERDA, and two high profile wind farms.
ALBANY, NY
cechouston.org

Key Capture Energy seeks Market Design Analyst

Key Capture Energy, which develops, constructs, and operates large-scale energy storage projects that promote a clean energy economy, is seeking a Market Design Analyst who will work with KCE’s regulatory, markets, and development teams on energy policy advocacy strategies in target markets to determine how utility regulation, state policies, wholesale market rules, and political developments will impact the organization’s business goals and the energy storage sector as a whole. For the full job description and to apply, visit keycaptureenergy.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Sunpower#First Solar#Immediate Release Chicago#Zacks Com#The Zacks Equity Research#Sunnova Energy Nova#Gain Per#Seia#Solar Prospects
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For CVR Energy

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

Where Dominion Energy Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Dominion Energy. The company has an average price target of $84.5 with a high of $98.00 and a low of $73.00.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Strong dividends plus solid growth prospects make these stocks great picks for income investors.
Entrepreneur

These Are The Top Ten Nontraditional Bond Funds

Nontraditional bond funds aim to avoid losses and earn a return that is uncorrelated with the overall bond market. Such funds deploy several strategies to achieve their objectives, such as...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy