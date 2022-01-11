ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Allogene (ALLO) Clinical Hold on CAR-T Studies Removed by FDA

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Allogene Therapeutics ALLO announced that the FDA has removed the clinical hold on all five allogeneic CAR T (“AlloCAR T”) studies.

In October 2021, the FDA placed all its clinical studies evaluating AlloCAR T-based therapies on hold based on a report of a chromosomal abnormality with unclear clinical significance in a patient in the phase I/II study — ALPHA2 — evaluating its next-generation, AlloCAR T candidate, ALLO-501A.

The FDA’s decision to remove the clinical hold was based on investigations that concluded that chromosomal abnormality is not related to Allogene’s manufacturing process or the TALEN gene-editing technology and had no clinical significance. In fact, the investigations did not detect any abnormality in the manufactured AlloCAR T product or any patient treated with ALLO-501A.

Per Allogene, the abnormality arose in the patient after the therapy was administered.

In the trailing 12 months, Allogene’s stock has plunged 55.8% in comparison with the industry ’s decline of 31.3%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GC9nK_0dil2cKM00

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the absence of a marketed product, Allogene is mainly dependent on its pipeline candidates for development. In fact, the company’s pipeline majorly constitutes AlloCAR T based-therapies that are currently in early-stage or mid-stage development. The removal of a clinical hold will allow Allogene to resume all clinical studies evaluating these AlloCART therapies. The company will be working with the investigators of these studies to resume study activities across all AlloCAR T programs.

Allogene is collaborating with Servier to develop and commercialize two anti-CD19 product therapies — ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A. While ALLO-501 is being evaluated in a phase I study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the company intends to start a phase II study on ALLO-501A for R/R large B cell lymphoma in mid-year 2022, following discussions with the FDA.

Allogene has an exclusive worldwide license from Cellectis CLLS for its TALEN gene-editing technology for the development of AlloCART product candidates directed against 15 different cancer antigens. Cellectis is eligible to receive potential development and sales milestone payments totaling up to $2.8 billion from Allogene.

As part of the agreement with Cellectis, Allogene is currently advancing ALLO-316 — a candidate targeting CD70 — in adult patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Allogene is currently developing two therapies — ALLO-715 and ALL-605 — targeting BCMA for treating R/R multiple myeloma. Allogene holds the development and commercial rights for these allogeneic products.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P08rg_0dil2cKM00

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. price | Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Allogene currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include Alkermes ALKS and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN . While Alkermes sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Regeneron currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Alkermes’ earnings per share estimates for 2022 have increased from $0.70 to $0.71 in the past 30 days. Shares of Alkermes have risen 13% in the past year.

Earnings of Alkermes beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering a surprise of 147%, on average.

Regeneron’s earnings per share estimates for 2022 have increased from $50.09 to $50.23 in the past 30 days. Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals have risen 23.5% in the past year.

Earnings of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering a surprise of 28.9%, on average.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alkermes plc (ALKS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

FDA Places Clinical Hold On Denali's Alzheimer's Potential Program

The FDA has issued a clinical hold on Denali Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: DNLI) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for DNL919 (ATV:TREM2). TREM2 is a protein expressed in microglia, the brain's resident immune cells. Mutations in the TREM2 gene are strongly associated with neuroinflammation and an increased risk for Alzheimer's disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Allogene: Lifting Of The Clinical Hold Will Be A Major Binary

There isn't much development since the October clinical hold. I covered Allogene (NASDAQ:ALLO) three months ago, just after their phase 2 ALPHA 2 trial was put on a clinical hold following the detection of chromosomal abnormalities in a single patient. Now, this was a very sick patient undergoing various therapies, and the pancytopenia we saw could have been caused by anything. That there was a concomitant chromosomal abnormality, and that it occurred at chromosome 14, the same chromosome where Allogene’s TALEN knockout occurs, implicates ALLO501A, Allogene’s CAR-T therapy. This may or may not rule out clonal expansion of the T cells that is part of the CAR-T process, because, as the company said in the earnings call:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Studies#Regeneron Pharmaceuticals#Clinical Significance#Talen#Zacks Investment Research#Ii
bizjournals

FDA lifts clinical hold on Peninsula company's off-the-shelf cancer cell therapy trial

Three months after regulators halted clinical trials of its experimental off-the-shelf cancer cell therapy, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. said the Food and Drug Administration has lifted the hold. The South San Francisco-based company (NASDAQ: ALLO) said its investigation found that the cell therapy ALLO-501A, Allogene's gene-editing process and its manufacturing were...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Benzinga

FDA Issues Clinical Hold On Immunome's COVID-19 Antibody Program

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) has received an FDA clinical hold letter in response to its recently submitted IND requesting further information related to the preparation and administration of IMM-BCP-01 at clinical sites. The Company has already initiated the requisite work and expects to provide the requested information quickly. Unrelated, the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

Allogene cleared by FDA to resume 'off the shelf' cancer cell therapy trials

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared Allogene Therapeutics to resume testing its cancer cell therapies after determining the company's technology wasn't to blame for a "chromosomal abnormality" observed in a patient who received one of the treatments. According to Allogene, the agency agreed with the conclusion of its investigation,...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
biospace.com

Allogene's AlloCAR T Trials are Full Speed Ahead as FDA Lifts Hold

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted the clinical hold on all of Allogene Therapeutics’ AlloCAR T clinical trials. The regulatory agency first placed the hold on the company’s programs following the discovery of a chromosomal abnormality in an advanced cancer patient who had been treated with ALLO-501A.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

BioAtla Announces Clinical Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Study Mecbotamab Vedotin (BA3011) and Ozuriftamab Vedotin (BA3021) in Combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) for Treatment of Solid Tumors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to investigate BioAtla's two lead CAB-ADC candidates, BA3011 and BA3021, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 therapy Opdivo® (nivolumab).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

Financials Sector in 2022: What to Focus on This Year

We all know that 2021 took a battering ram to certain sectors (not to mention what happened in 2020). However, financial stocks showed a strong performance in 2021 — the 33% gain in the sector made it the fourth best-performing sector in the S&P 500. In fact, the largest U.S. banks have shown strong merger and acquisition activity. In addition, trust banks, brokerage companies and others have shored up higher retail trading volume.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy