BioCryst (BCRX) Stock Up on Q4 Orladeyo Preliminary Sales

By Zacks Equity Research
 5 days ago

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX announced preliminary net product revenues for its oral therapy Orladeyo for full-year 2021, including the fourth quarter.

BioCryst expects $45.6 million net product product revenues from Orladeyo for fourth-quarter 2021, indicating sequential growth of 23.2% from the previous quarter.

BioCryst expects net product revenues from Orladeyo of $122 million for the financial year 2021.

We remind investors that the figures released by the company are preliminary and unaudited. Final results will be issued upon the completion of its closing procedures and may vary from these preliminary estimates.

Please note that Orladeyo was approved by the FDA in December 2020 and is currently marketed for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. The drug has shown a solid uptake since its launch. It is also approved in Europe and Japan.

BioCryst also mentioned that it has added new patients similar to the previous three quarters of 2021. Per management, there was a strong demand from patients who switched to Orladeyo from previous medications, registering a 70% patient retention in the first year of launch.

BioCryst also noted that the drug’s prescriber base grew significantly in 2022. In fact, the company expects at least $250 million net product revenues from Orladeyo. This management estimate is based on market research done by the company, wherein it expects physicians treating HAE patients to double their use of Orladeyo.

Shares of BioCryst rose 27.9% following the above announcement. In fact, the stock has rallied 83.8% in the past year against the industry ’s decline of 27.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apart from HAE, BioCryst is also evaluating its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930, in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare disease. The company is currently enrolling PNH patients in two pivotal studies, REDEEM-1 and REDEEM-2.

BCRX is also initiating a proof-of-concept basket study to investigate BCX9930 in C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy and primary membranous nephropathy indications.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include Alkermes ALKS , Pacira BioSciences PCRX and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN . While both Alkermes and Pacira BioSciences sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Regeneron carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Alkermes’ earnings per share estimates for 2022 have increased from $0.70 to $0.71 in the past 30 days. Shares of Alkermes have risen 13% in the past year.

Earnings of Alkermes beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering a surprise of 147%, on average.

Pacira BioSciences’ earnings per share estimates for 2022 have increased from $3.85 to $4.06 in the past 30 days.

Earnings of Pacira BioSciences beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, delivering a surprise of 1.6%, on average.

Regeneron’s earnings per share estimates for 2022 have increased from $50.09 to $50.23 in the past 30 days. Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals have risen 23.5% in the past year.

Earnings of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering a surprise of 28.9%, on average.


