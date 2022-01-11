ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke University accused in federal lawsuit of favoring wealthy students in admissions

By Kate Murphy
CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke University and 15 other elite private universities are being sued for alleged antitrust violations because of how they collaborate to determine financial aid. The lawsuit claims that ultimately favors wealthy students. As part of a price-fixing cartel, the universities are alleged to have eliminated competition, reduced the financial...

