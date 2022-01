The struggling Red Wings are hoping hosting the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Little Caesars is just what the doctor ordered. Since the shutdown over Christmas Detroit is just 1-4-2 and have been outscored 23-13 over that stretch. Buffalo snagged their first win after the shutdown on Thursday, for an overall 1-4-1 record since the restart, being outscored 22-14. This marks the first of a pair of back to back games against Buffalo tonight and Monday.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO