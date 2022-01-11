Janet Jackson Reveals What “Really” Pulled Her Through the “Storm” of Super Bowl Backlash

Janet Jackson is ready to share her truth. On Saturday, Jan. 1, the 55-year-old music legend unveiled the first full-length trailer for her upcoming documentary, JANET. The clip, which is about four minutes long, teases it’ll show the star’s rise to fame, as well as the setbacks she’s experienced throughout her career, including her and Justin Timberlake's infamous 2004 Super Bowl scandal, which is known as "Nipplegate.” JANET is premiering soon, so if you’re interested in hearing Jackson’s side of the story, here’s everything you need to know about her documentary, which is coming later this January.
