Janet Jackson Reveals What “Really” Pulled Her Through the “Storm” of Super Bowl Backlash

For many who have been fans of the Jackson family for decades, seeing Michael Jackson's children forge ahead with their lives as adults can seem strange. Not because it isn't normal, but because it seemed as if it was just yesterday when the late icon was hiding his kids from the world. Now, Paris, Prince, and Blanket are working on their prospective interests and careers, and recently, Jackson's only daughter caught up with Access to chat about her new movie, Sex Appeal.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO