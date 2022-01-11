ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Janet Jackson Reveals What “Really” Pulled Her Through the “Storm” of Super Bowl Backlash

wvli927.com
 5 days ago

After receiving widespread scrutiny in the...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Paris Jackson Reveals If She's Open To Collaborating With Aunt Janet Jackson

For many who have been fans of the Jackson family for decades, seeing Michael Jackson's children forge ahead with their lives as adults can seem strange. Not because it isn't normal, but because it seemed as if it was just yesterday when the late icon was hiding his kids from the world. Now, Paris, Prince, and Blanket are working on their prospective interests and careers, and recently, Jackson's only daughter caught up with Access to chat about her new movie, Sex Appeal.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Janet's New Doc Will Directly Address Her 2004 Super Bowl Scandal With JT

Janet Jackson is ready to share her truth. On Saturday, Jan. 1, the 55-year-old music legend unveiled the first full-length trailer for her upcoming documentary, JANET. The clip, which is about four minutes long, teases it’ll show the star’s rise to fame, as well as the setbacks she’s experienced throughout her career, including her and Justin Timberlake's infamous 2004 Super Bowl scandal, which is known as "Nipplegate.” JANET is premiering soon, so if you’re interested in hearing Jackson’s side of the story, here’s everything you need to know about her documentary, which is coming later this January.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

"Very Private" Janet Jackson Shares Trailer From Her First Ever Documentary

Janet Jackson is finally ready to tell her story. In a two-part documentary created with Lifetime and A&E, the pop icon will reveal details of her career, family life, and of course, the 2004 Super Bowl incident that was recently explored in a New York Times investigation that Jackson did not participate in. Premiering later this month, Janet is a full exploration of the youngest Jackson’s rise to astronomical fame.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
inthrill.com

Janet Jackson Documentary [Extended Trailer]

This probably one of the most highly anticipated documentaries of 2022. Lifetime and A&E will unveil the Janet Jackson documentary on Friday, January 28th to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Janet’s first album. Check out the official trailer above. Tune in to Lifetime and A&E on January 28th.
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

Janet Jackson got her big music break at home: 'I was so embarrassed'

Janet Jackson says she didn't have much "Control" over her "embarrassing" music debut. The 55-year-old performer eventually grabbed the reins of her career back which has become much of the story of her impactful music career. However, in an interview for the February cover of Allure, the "Rhythm Nation" singer said she had humble and "embarrassing" beginnings.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Faith#American Football
Footwear News

Iconic Super Bowl Fashion Moments From Halftime Show Performers Through the Years

While the Super Bowl football play itself has created some memorable moments, the styles sported by all-star halftime show performers like Michael Jackson and Beyoncé have been just as memorable. Here, we revisit some of the most fashion halftime show performers. Super Bowl 1991 Whitney Houston — dressed in a casual white tracksuit and Nike sneakers — made casual style feel special when she performed the national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl. Known for her powerhouse vocals, Houston made her voice the main focus by keeping the outfit simple. Super Bowl 1996 A few years later, in 1996, Diana Ross went for a more glamorous...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances In Plaid Short Shorts As She Gives Fans New View Of Her House — Video

Britney Spears rocked a bright red crop top and matching flannel shorts while showing off a new view of her mansion. Britney Spears is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her social media followers coming back for more. And Jan. 3 was no different as the 40-year-old pop princess took to Instagram and shared a short clip while dancing in her home. The “Baby, One More Time” singer gave fans a glimpse at a different view inside her mansion than she typically reveals.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ‘Bop It’ in Chic Silk Pajamas in Viral TikTok Video

What happens when you “bop it” too hard? Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox found out in their latest holiday TikTok together. The couple posted a festive video together yesterday that showed the two are still in the festive mood while hanging around the Christmas tree. For the ensemble, Fox wore red silk pajamas from Nadine Merabi that featured a row of bedazzled buttons and cuffs that further elevated the moment. She accessorized with a pink and white Santa hat. As for Machine Gun Kelly, he donned a set in emerald green with white piping. He accessorized the outfit with an...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

Fifteen Years to the Day Bold & Beautiful’s Darlene Conley Died, John McCook Reflects On the Scene Stealer Who ‘Dared to Do What Nobody Else Would’

“Everything about her was unique, and there will never be another like her.”. If you close your eyes while listening to The Bold and the Beautiful star John McCook describing the late Darlene Conley arriving at the set, you can almost picture it. “You’d be sitting in the make-up chair early in the morning,” Eric’s portrayer tells Soaps.com, “and you’d hear her entering the studio, practically growling, ‘Hello, darling!'”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy