CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia advocates are asking the state’s U.S. senators to pass voting legislation as concerns about new restrictions continue in the new year. The West Virginia Freedom to Vote Coalition held a virtual event Thursday focused on passing election-related measures, including legislation backed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. The forum coincided with the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, in which a mob of Donald Trump supporters aimed to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO