Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, the leaders of the indie-pop group Lucius, were most recently heard helping out the War On Drugs on “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the title track from their latest album. The pair has also worked with Brandi Carlile, Ozzy Osbourne, Harry Styles, and more over the last couple years. Lucius haven’t released a proper full-length album of their own since 2016’s Good Grief, but that will all change in April when they put out their new album Second Nature. Today, they’re announcing that album, which was co-produced by Dave Cobb and Carlile and was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A.

