Each week, Saturday Tradition managing editor Dustin Schutte offers his spin on what matters most in the B1G. Ryan Day had a choice to make when Ohio State’s 2021 season ended. The first option was to shut his eyes tightly, cross his fingers and toes and hope the current defensive staff would be able to correct a plethora of flaws noticeable to even the casual fan. The second option was to start the search for a new group of assistants.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO