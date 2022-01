As part of our focus on tech leadership this month, we explore what the role of the chief information officer (CIO) entails in tech. The CIO role is one of the key leadership roles in the tech sector, and ensures that all capabilities in the organisation are running as they should be. More internal-facing than their CTO counterparts, CIOs need to constantly keep track of the value that internal processes are driving for the business, and adapt where necessary in response to decreased performance or changing trends. The position has rapidly changed over the last few years, and with this in mind, we take a look at what the CIO role entails in today’s landscape.

3 DAYS AGO