The Cheapest House For Sale in Minnesota Costs Less Than a New Car

By Luke Lonien
 5 days ago
This house for sale is the cheapest listing on the market in Minnesota, and it is the true definition of a 'fixer-upper'. It is being sold 'as-is' so you'll need to break out all of your ideas to get this one updated. The Cheapest House For Sale in Minnesota...

