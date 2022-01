#schoolchoice, 2, 200 schools are closed today, classroom, coronavirus, COVID19, NJEA, school choice, teacher unions. Ridgewood NJ, seems politicians learned NOTHING from the first rounds of Covid. So now, with the holiday break over, and time to get kids back in the classroom, and after taxpayers shelled out about $190 billion in ransom payments to the teachers unions to get them to, you know, teach, 2,200 schools are closed today. And guess what: they are almost all in blue states and blue cities.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO