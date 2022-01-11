ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung might unveil its Galaxy S22 series on February 8th

By Fudzilla staff
Fudzilla
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a fresh report, Samsung could be gearing up to unveil its Galaxy S22 series phones on February 8th. The report...

fudzilla.com

BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Samsung is bringing a new 45W charger for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung will bring back the 45W charging standard to its smartphones, starting with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, leakster Roland Quandt reveals. He shared an image of the new PD charger with the model number EP-T4510, which will obviously be sold separately. The travel charger will come with a USB-C to...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S22: Next flagship phone series may look like this

The mobile market always welcomes new premium Galaxy phones each year. Once the Galaxy S series is introduced, mid-range devices will follow. Other OEMS will also soon announce challengers and then we’ll start reviewing and comparing them. In the past months, we have heard a lot of information about the Samsung Galaxy S22. As the South Korean tech giant’s next flagship offering, we are all eyes and ears to anything about it. As early as April 2021, we learned it may not come with a ToF sensor.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Samsung will reveal its next Exynos chip and AMD GPU on January 11, just in time for Galaxy S22

While Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon chip often gets all of the glory, Samsung produces its own Exynos line of processors that are often used in regions outside of the US. The next Exynos chip is an exciting one as it’s set to debut a new GPU made in collaboration with AMD, and now Samsung has set a reveal date for that chip which is likely destined for the Galaxy S22.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to introduce a SuperClear lens

According to what is claimed to be a leaked official specs sheet, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a Super Clear lens for its main 108MP camera. It's some new tech advance by the Korean company and its description remains outside of the leaked shot, but it doesn't appear to hard to figure out.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 dummy video gives us our best look at the smartphone series yet

Canada’s own Unbox Therapy has leaked a video showcasing the design of Samsung’s upcoming S series flagships, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ and S22. While the video has been delisted from YouTube, other channels have reuploaded it and screenshots have emerged, giving us a detailed look at the South Korean company’s upcoming devices.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Korea confirms three launch dates for Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, including Galaxy Unpacked event

According to the South Korean website DDaily Korea, an official Samsung representative confirmed three dates relating to the release of the Galaxy S22 series. Not only has the representative informed the website of the date of next month's Galaxy Unpacked event, but also when pre-orders will start and when the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra will start shipping.
TECHNOLOGY
T3.com

OnePlus 10 Pro camera details officially unveiled, set to rival Samsung Galaxy S22

Is the incoming OnePlus 10 Pro good enough to beat the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G in the first of 2022's best Android phone battles? Our jury is still out, but more details have emerged of the OnePlus's camera setup and software. In a nice change, the information comes direct from OnePlus rather than from a leaker's Twitter account so we know it's 100% accurate.
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

Samsung was no show at the big Exynos 2200 chip event

Samsung failed to show up for its big Exynos 2200 chip announcement, and it is unclear why. Samsung was supposed to tell the world about its flagship processor for 2022 yesterday, but nothing happened. The whole thing is rather odd, as while product launch delays and even cancellations are not...
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Here is how much the Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost

Samsung is going to unveil the Galaxy S22 series next month, but before the official launch, we’ve already come to know a lot of important information about the new flagship phone. Today, we just got the details about the pricing of the next-generation Galaxy S22, courtesy of tipster @Chunvn8888.
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

Honor Magic V is the first foldable with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

It was bound to happen and the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 foldable phone honor goes to Honor Magic V, a rather neat looking 6.45-inch phone that unfolds into 7.9-inch one. The Honor Magic V measures at 160.4x141.1x6.7mm when unfolded and rather reasonable and 160.4x72.7x14.3mm when folded. Such dimensions make it closer to a standard phone when folded with a 21:9 aspect ratio, something that Honor was keen to point out when they compared it to the Galaxy Z Fold3, which has a rather narrow 25:9 ratio. It also comes with a glass front and glass back, and there is an optional eco-leather back as well.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

[Update: Delayed] Samsung will reveal its next Exynos chip and AMD GPU on January 11, just in time for Galaxy S22

While Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon chip often gets all of the glory, Samsung produces its own Exynos line of processors that are often used in regions outside of the US. The next Exynos chip is an exciting one as it’s set to debut a new GPU made in collaboration with AMD, and now Samsung has set a reveal date for that chip which is likely destined for the Galaxy S22.
ELECTRONICS

