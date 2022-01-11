Gigabyte shows its new AORUS DDR5 RGB memory kit

A Great Overclocker, If Your Alder Lake CPU Can Keep It’s Cool. There is a lot of options available to you if you pick up Gigabyte’s Z690 AORUS Master, including three PCIe x16 slots, two 3.0 and one 5.0, the ubiquitous half dozen SATA 6 Gb/s ports and a total of five M.2 sockets, four of which are PCIe Gen4 x4 and one limited to PCIe Gen3 x4. The backplate offers an impressive array of USB ports including two Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 one a Gen 2, as well as nine Type-A, of which five are 3.2 Gen 2 and four 3.2 Gen 1. As for networking, Intel has provided both 10 GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 6E AX210; as you might expect, fitting all this onto the board means it is an E-ATX board.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO