ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ben Affleck is the best live-action Batman and I'm tired of pretending he's not

By Matthew Forde
T3.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck is the best live-action Batman the world has seen. There I said it. Finally! As someone that lives and breathes everything Batman (my dog is literally called Bruce), the debate over which actor has put in the best performance of the Caped Crusader is a daily conundrum, yet I've...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN Actor Michael Keaton Confirmed To Return As The Dark Knight For HBO Max BATGIRL Movie

It's official: Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the currently shooting Batgirl movie. Earlier today, an updated cast list with the actor's name was shared online, but we weren't sure if it was officially released by Warner Bros. or not (it's an easy thing to mock-up, after all). However, THR has now confirmed that Keaton will indeed return as The Caped Crusader for the upcoming HBO Max feature.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
Variety

Kevin Smith Recalls Writing Failed ‘Superman’ Movie for Ben Affleck: ‘He’s Built Like a Hero’

Kevin Smith was the inaugural guest on Yahoo Entertainment’s “The Never-Weres” series and spoke in detail about an unsuccessful attempt to get a “Superman” movie off the ground with Ben Affleck in the title role. Both men were coming off the success of “Mallrats” at the time. Warner Bros. was in development on a new “Superman” movie titled “Superman Reborn,” but Smith thought the screenplay was “terrible.” That’s when Smith pitched his own “Superman” movie based on “The Death of Superman” comic series. Smith’s script went into development with producer Jon Peters, but the two clashed over casting. “I was writing...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Michael Keaton Recalls Bailing On ‘Batman Forever’ When Joel Schumacher Asked, “Why Does It Have To Be So Dark?”

Every actor who has put on the cowl and cape as Batman over the years approaches the character in a different way. In the case of Michael Keaton, he doesn’t have the physical stature of a superhero in the same way Ben Affleck or Christian Bale does, so his version of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in “Batman” and “Batman Returns,” seemed to focus on the dark psychological elements of the character. So, when you hear Keaton explain the reasons for leaving the franchise when filmmaker Joel Schumacher replaced Tim Burton, it definitely makes sense.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiersey Clemons
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Ron Livingston
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Lewis Wilson
Person
Christian Bale
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Defends Michael Keaton Returning as Batman Again in Batgirl Movie

The recent announcement that Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming Batgirl movie has most of the internet pretty excited, but there are some vocal detractors. Chief among them are Zack Snyder/Snyderverse fans, who want to see more of Ben Affleck's take on Batman, and who believe Warner Bros. has chosen nostalgia over art in deciding to go with Keaton. Filmmaker and geek icon Kevin Smith begs to differ, though. Smith, a longtime friend of Affleck's, says he believes the star when he says he no longer has any interest in playing Batman, and praised the decision to go with an actor with a proven track record of success as the Dark Knight to replace him.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Ben Affleck's Best Movies Is Rising Through the Netflix Ranks

Ahead of what will likely be his final turn as Batman in The Flash later this year, fan-favorite actor Ben Affleck is making some waves on Netflix with a movie he released nearly 12 years ago. When a movie with a big star attached makes its way to Netflix (usually in the action or comedy genres) a few years after its release, it oftentimes finds itself making a splash with viewers who never saw it in the first place or who have been itching to revisit it. Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, Adam Sandler, and several others have had this affect, and it seems Affleck is yet another attention-grabber for the streaming service.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Justice League#Academy Award
IndieWire

Matt Damon Says Kevin Smith Saved ‘Good Will Hunting’: ‘We Were Dead in the Water’

In the midst of his press tour for “The Tender Bar,” Ben Affleck recently sat down for an interview with a very sympathetic journalist: Matt Damon. The actor was interviewed by his childhood friend and longtime collaborator for EW, covering “The Last Duel” and Affleck’s decision to walk away from superhero movies. But as was inevitable with the two of them, the conversation eventually turned to “Good Will Hunting.” The 1997 film launched Affleck and Damon into Hollywood stardom, winning them an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and establishing them both as bona fide leading men. While reflecting on the film’s...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Ben Affleck Reveals His 'Favorite' Batman Scenes, And His Answer's Not What Zack Snyder Fans Want To Hear

It seems like the DCEU is essentially moving on from Ben Affleck’s version of Batman. The take on the character was brought to life by Affleck with some memorable moments and was a completely Zack Snyder version of the character for better and worse. Affleck, who cenently appeared in last fall’s The Last Duel, and now is starring the George Clooney directed The Tender Bar, has been trying to make sense of his time as Batman, and he has some interesting thoughts. Affleck recently revealed his ‘favorite’ Batman’ scene, and his answer’s not what Zack Snyder fans want to hear.
MOVIES
Variety

Ben Affleck: ‘I Finally Figured Out’ the Best Way to Play Batman While Making ‘The Flash’

Ben Affleck has played Batman/Bruce Wayne in comic book tentpoles “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League,” but it wasn’t until the production of “The Flash” that he realized how satisfying the role can be. “The Flash” reunites Affleck with Ezra Miller as the eponymous hero, plus it throws Michael Keaton’s iteration of the Caped Crusader into the mix as well. Speaking to The Herald Sun (via IGN), Affleck said “The Flash” is home to the best Batman scenes he’s ever done. “I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favorite...
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Ben Affleck confirms goodbye to Batman with Flash | Cinema

In a recent interview with The Herald Sun, Ben Affleck confirmed the farewell to Batman and revealed that his favorite scenes are right in The Flash. I never said, this is cool fresh, but probably my favorite scenes as Batman in terms of portrayal, out of everything I’ve done, are in the movie. Flash. I hope they keep the integrity of what we have done because I found it really interesting and fantastic. Different, but not inconsistent with the character.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Says He Was Hurt by Batman Casting Backlash

While most viewers eventually came around to Ben Affleck's depiction of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League, the Oscar-winning filmmaker was initially taken aback by how much negative fan reaction there was to his initial casting. Following the polarizing release of Man of Steel in 2013, Affleck was cast as the Dark Knight ahead of the release of Batman v Superman. There was an immediate, protracted backlash, which didn't really die down until the first trailer for Batman v Superman was released, and people started to see Affleck in the role.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Why didn’t Ben Affleck direct The Batman? Here is his motivation

Although the SnyderVerse has been the subject of numerous criticisms over the years, many considered Ben Affleck’s transposition of the Dark Knight to the big screen as one of the best. Ben Affleck refused to direct The Batman. The actor had also been chosen by Warner to direct a...
MOVIES
IGN

The Flash Movie Marks the End of Ben Affleck's Snyderverse Batman - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Flash 2022 movie will be the end of the Synderverse Batman, according to Ben Affleck who says he's hanging up the cape and cowl. Speaking with the Herald Sun about the pressures of the role, he admits it led to an alcohol relapse and subsequently pulling out of his planned Batman solo movie. Affleck also stated in the interview how the reshoots for the Zack Snyder Justice League film and shooting scenes for The Flash really put a nice finish on his experience with that character. #TheFlashMovie will see Ben Affleck reprising his role seen in the Zack Snyder films, Batman. In other entertainment news, the Fallout TV series is beginning production this year, and Deadline reports that director Jonathan Nolan will be helming the series premiere. You may be familiar with Nolan as the co-creator of HBO's Westworld, and with the two properties sharing similar themes of a dystopian world, he's definitely a great fit. And speaking of Amazon, they recently dropped a first look at The Boys season 3. In it, Homelander and Starlight are all smiles, despite the bloody and gruesome ending of season 2.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy