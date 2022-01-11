Ben Affleck is the best live-action Batman and I'm tired of pretending he's not

The Flash 2022 movie will be the end of the Synderverse Batman, according to Ben Affleck who says he's hanging up the cape and cowl. Speaking with the Herald Sun about the pressures of the role, he admits it led to an alcohol relapse and subsequently pulling out of his planned Batman solo movie. Affleck also stated in the interview how the reshoots for the Zack Snyder Justice League film and shooting scenes for The Flash really put a nice finish on his experience with that character. #TheFlashMovie will see Ben Affleck reprising his role seen in the Zack Snyder films, Batman. In other entertainment news, the Fallout TV series is beginning production this year, and Deadline reports that director Jonathan Nolan will be helming the series premiere. You may be familiar with Nolan as the co-creator of HBO's Westworld, and with the two properties sharing similar themes of a dystopian world, he's definitely a great fit. And speaking of Amazon, they recently dropped a first look at The Boys season 3. In it, Homelander and Starlight are all smiles, despite the bloody and gruesome ending of season 2.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO