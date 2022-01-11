ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby’s David Marshall makes QPR switch

Cover picture for the articleDavid Marshall has left Derby to join fellow Championship side...

The Independent

Manchester City show Chelsea there is no Premier League top two or top three – only a top one

The title race is over now, apparently. You know, the one that ended a few weeks ago. Manchester City already looked like being crowned champions for a fourth time in five years before this twelfth consecutive league win. After it, it seems a nailed-on certainty. There is a faint and remote possibility of a challenge from Liverpool, now 14 points back but with two games in hand. This was a meeting of the top two, though, and it only reinforced the theory that there is in fact only a top one.That was demonstrated not so much by the result, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wayne Rooney
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Qpr#Championship#Euro 2020
The Independent

Arsenal ask Premier League to postpone north London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal have submitted a formal request to the Premier League asking to postpone their north London derby fixture against Tottenham on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side are suffering from several absences due to a Covid outbreak, injuries and players being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Premier League confirmed the request had been lodged in a statement released on Friday evening and said they will take a final decision on Saturday.“The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal FC relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30pm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea chase City scalp and new boys eye debuts – Premier League talking points

Nine Premier League fixtures will take place this weekend after the majority of clubs have battled through their recent Covid-19 issues.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points before this round of matches with important clashes at both ends of the table.Will Tuchel have Midas touch?🏆 Congratulations, @ChelseaFC - #UCLFinal winners!@ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/btoRg1JM32— UEFA (@UEFA) May 30, 2021Chelsea travel to the Etihad for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday already trailing Manchester City by 10 points. When Thomas Tuchel first arrived in England, he got the better of Pep Guardiola in three crunch games at...
UEFA
Scotland
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon. United left victorious when the two sides met just a few days ago in the FA Cup third round after Scott McTominay struck the game’s only goal inside eight minutes. Ralf Rangnick’s side still have plenty of ground to make up in the league, though, with the club six points adrift of the top four heading into the weekend as Cristiano Ronaldo publicly urged his teammates to improve their attitudes. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEVilla have been showing their own intent in the transfer window with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Steve Clarke hoping for the backing of the Tartan Army at Hampden Park in 2022

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is looking for the backing of the Tartan Army again at Hampden Park this year. Scotland Supporters Club members will get the first chance to secure tickets for the World Cup play-off match against Ukraine and the 2022 UEFA Nations League fixtures against Armenia, Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland when they go on sale at the end of January.
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Dean Smith wants Norwich to find ‘siege mentality’ in survival battle

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has challenged his squad to show a siege mentality as they bid to silence the critics and fight for Premier League survival. The Canaries were beaten 2-0 at West Ham on Wednesday night, which was a sixth straight league defeat without scoring a goal to stay bottom of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: Blues could sensationally hijack Arsenal move for Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea could have Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Dusan Vlahovic to choose from up front next season. That's the suggestion from TuttoMercatoWeb, who say that the Fiorentina forward – who's currently locked in a transfer saga with the Blues' rivals, Arsenal – could be destined for another corner of London, since he's more interested in playing for the European champions than the Gunners.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Burnley-Leicester postponed due to Clarets having insufficient number of players

Burnley’s Premier League match against Leicester on Saturday has been postponed with the Clarets having an insufficient number of players to fulfil the fixture. The Premier League accepted a request lodged by Burnley, who were already without several players through Covid-19, injuries and Maxwel Cornet’s absence at the Africa Cup of Nations prior to the enforced sale of Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle this week.
PREMIER LEAGUE

