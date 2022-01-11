ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoke leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker

By PA Staff
 5 days ago

newschain

Stoke complete signings of Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker

Stoke have announced the signings of Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker. Experienced defender Jagielka has arrived at the bet365 Stadium on a deal until the end of the season following his departure from Championship rivals Derby. Stoke boss Michael O’Neill told the club’s official website: “Phil brings a wealth of...
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Stoke boss O'Neill welcomes Chelsea midfielder Baker

Lewis Baker has joined Stoke City in a permanent transfer from Chelsea. The 26-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year Potters contract after ending his 16-year association with the West London club. Baker, who has been capped by England at every level from Under-17 through to Under-21, has accrued valuable first-team...
FanSided

Chelsea veteran midfielder joins Stoke City after 17 years with club

Chelsea transfer targets have been in the news lately as the January window reaches the halfway point. The Blues have struggled with consistency this season following a plethora of injuries and numerous players battling COVID-19. The title race is officially over in the Premier League, it has been for a matter of weeks, but there is still a lot to play for this season. Chelsea can still win as many as five trophies, so improving the team during this transfer window is an absolute must.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
fourfourtwo.com

Late Scott Hogan equaliser rescues point for Birmingham at Preston

Preston missed the chance to move back into the Championship top half as Scott Hogan’s late goal snatched a point for Birmingham in a 1-1 draw at Deepdale. Neither side created much in terms of clear-cut chances across throughout the 90 minutes with Patrick Bauer’s instinctive first-half finish seemingly putting Preston on course for a crucial three points.
fourfourtwo.com

Ross County sign Kayne Ramsey on loan from Southampton

Ross County have signed defender Kayne Ramsay on loan from Southampton for the remainder of the season. The 21-year-old began his career at Chelsea and spent seven years at Stamford Bridge before joining Saints’ academy in 2017.
The Independent

Manchester City vs Chelsea result: Five things we learned as Kevin De Bruyne strike extends Premier League gap

Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points as Kevin De Bruyne’s strike earned the defending champions a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea. City dominated possession in the first half but Jack Grealish was denied an opening goal when Kepa Arrizabalaga blocked his shot with an outstretched leg. Romelu Lukaku went close after the break but saw a curling effort saved by Ederson. The hosts took the lead in the 70th minute when De Bruyne curled in an excellent strike past Kepa from outside of the box, Chelsea continued to struggle to...
