The police must “immediately” investigate Downing Street parties which occurred while coronavirus restrictions were in place, a woman arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard has said.Patsy Stevenson said recent reports of gatherings at Number 10 are “appalling” and that the Government is not “above the law”.Images of Ms Stevenson being handcuffed and held down by two male officers sparked anger over Scotland Yard’s policing of the vigil on March 13 last year.She was arrested and issued with a £200 fixed-penalty notice.They should apologise, obviously, because they did something wrong, but that shouldn't mean that they are not held accountable...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO