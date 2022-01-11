The Apple TV+ drama “Suspicion” shares its first trailer ahead of February 4 premiere

"Does thou not hear noise?" Finally! After four other teaser trailers over the last few months, Apple TV has revealed the final full-length official trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen's stylish new black & white Shakespeare adaptation. Watch the initial three teasers for even more footage, as well as the fourth one here. This already premiered at the New York and London Film Festivals, and it lands on Apple TV+ in just a few more weeks. Bruno Delbonnel's cinematography is utterly ravishing - it's easily the best part of the film. Worth watching just for that. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand co-star as Lord and Lady Macbeth in this bold and fierce Shakespeare adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition, & wrathful cunning. A lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches he will become the next King of Scotland… But that is not his ultimate fate. This also stars Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hunter. One final look before it's out soon.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO