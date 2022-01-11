ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Apple TV+ drama “Suspicion” shares its first trailer ahead of February 4 premiere

By Christian Zibreg
idownloadblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s shared the inaugural trailer for the new Apple TV+ drama series “Suspicion,” starring actress Uma Thurman who was cast to play the American businesswoman. The Apple TV+ drama “Suspicion” shares its first trailer. “Suspicion” is about an abduction of a young visitor from...

www.idownloadblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Fresh Prince' reboot turns up the drama in its first trailer

Bel-Air's iconic Fresh Prince is getting a fresh new look, 30 years later. "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," the beloved sitcom starring Will Smith that aired for six seasons in the 1990s, is officially coming back -- being rebooted as simply "Bel-Air" on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Peacock released the first trailer for the series on Monday and announced it would begin streaming on February 13.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Promo Trailer for First Love Film 'Girl Picture' Premiering at Sundance

"Do you wanna mango with me?" A promo trailer has debuted for the indie film Girl Picture, a Finnish comedy from filmmaker Alli Haapasalo, initially called Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt. This is premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month, then hits the Berlin Film Festival next. "Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure." Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations and expectations regarding love and sex. Sundance says: "Within the film’s tender, funny exploration of the fears and confusions of discovering one’s identity and sexuality, a refreshingly positive portrait of the power of female friendship emerges. Writers Daniela Hakulinen & Ilona Ahti consistently present the film's teen protagonists as complex individuals, while director Alli Haapasalo, rather than aestheticizing the girls' femininity, vibrantly depicts their trials and tribulations through their own eyes." Starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, and Linnea Leino. This looks as fresh and funny as the outstanding Norwegian film Ninja Baby from last year. Get a first look at some footage below.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ Premiere Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel, “Around the World in 80 Days,” is coming to PBS in an eight-part Masterpiece series. Filmed in South Africa and Romania, this new rendition will take viewers on an adventure of a lifetime. You can watch the series premiere on PBS on Sunday, January 2 at 8 p.m. with in the PBS App or with a Live TV Streaming Service.
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘black-ish’ Final Season Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

ABC’s Emmy and Golden Globe award-nominated comedy series “black-ish” continues its eight-year legacy for its momentous final season, premiering Tuesday, January 4 at 9:30 PM ET. From the “Juneteenth” episode to the many hard topics about race, politics and family, it is going to be difficult to say goodbye. You can watch the season premiere with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
TV SERIES
imore.com

Check out the first trailer for Apple TV+ show 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' ahead of January 21 debut

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. All 13 episodes of the new show will stream from January 21. Streaming service Apple TV+ has shared the first official trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a TV show based on the kids show from yesteryear. The show starts streaming on January 21, but you'll obviously need an Apple TV+ subscription to take it all in.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgina Campbell
Person
Noah Emmerich
Person
Angel Coulby
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Elyes Gabel
Person
Kunal Nayyar
Effingham Radio

Fox Shares First Look At Trace Adkins’ New Drama

Trace Adkins' new Fox TV drama series, Monarch, is set to premiere on Sunday, January 30th, and the network recently gave a first glimpse at the show. Trace plays Albie Roman, a member of the multi-generational Roman family described as the “first family of Country music.”. Monarch also stars...
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

Uma Thurman Shines in Apple TV+ Thriller 'Suspicion'

Golden Globe Award winner Uma Thurman stars in Apple TV+ series Suspicion. The eight-episode series takes place in New York City and sees Thurman play a businesswoman whose son is abducted in a hotel. The U.K.'s National Crime Agency and FBI seek to investigate four possible perpetrators, all of whom are British civilians and were at the scene of the kidnapping. As they try to prove innocence, suspicion will creep over them, and only time will tell who can be trusted.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Suspicion': Everyone Is Hiding Something in Trailer for Apple TV+ Whodunit Series

Apple TV+ released the first trailer of Suspicion, its highly-anticipated “whodunit?” series starring Uma Thurman as a successful businesswoman whose son gets kidnapped from a hotel in New York. The trailer teases the expected level of paranoia and mistrust as four different British citizens get accused of committing the crime.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Manhunt: Apple TV+ Orders Drama Series About the Hunt for John Wilkes Booth

Manhunt has been ordered to series by Apple TV+. The upcoming drama series will take viewers back to the 1860s with the assassination of Lincoln and the President’s war secretary’s (Tobias Menzies) obsession with hunting for his killer, John Wilkes Booth. Additional casting and a premiere date will be announced in the future.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Fbi#American#British#The Apple Tv Press#The National Crime Agency#Israeli#Bafta Award
GeekTyrant

Brand New Trailer for Apple TV+ Series FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. The series welcomes back the beloved Fraggles that we know and love from one of our favorite childhood series, Fraggle Rock. This new show has all the fun of the original, with brand new stories and songs for fans to enjoy.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Final Official Trailer for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' on Apple TV+ Soon

"Does thou not hear noise?" Finally! After four other teaser trailers over the last few months, Apple TV has revealed the final full-length official trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen's stylish new black & white Shakespeare adaptation. Watch the initial three teasers for even more footage, as well as the fourth one here. This already premiered at the New York and London Film Festivals, and it lands on Apple TV+ in just a few more weeks. Bruno Delbonnel's cinematography is utterly ravishing - it's easily the best part of the film. Worth watching just for that. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand co-star as Lord and Lady Macbeth in this bold and fierce Shakespeare adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition, & wrathful cunning. A lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches he will become the next King of Scotland… But that is not his ultimate fate. This also stars Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hunter. One final look before it's out soon.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ shares first look at upcoming film 'The Sky Is Everywhere'

Apple TV+ has shared a first look at "The Sky Is Everywhere," a film adaptation of the best-selling young adult novel of the same name by Jandy Nelson. Created by Apple Original Films and A24, "The Sky is Everywhere" follows 17-year-old Lennie Walker, played by Grace Kaufman and described as "a radiant musical prodigy who is struggling after the sudden loss of her older sister Bailey." Bailey is played by Havana Rose Liu.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
Mac Observer

Family Show ‘El Deafo’ Premieres on Apple TV+

As previously announced, El Deafo premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The three-part kids and family series is based on the New York Times best-seller and Newbery Honor-winning graphic memoir of the same name by Cece Bell. The series tells the story of young Cece who is losing her hearing but finds the superhero inside. The author herself narrates the series. The soundtrack is also available.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy