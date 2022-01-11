Climate change: Athletes flag the dangers of manmade snow

Snow in Western Washington doesn’t come every day, but when it does, people pay attention to it. They have to, considering how much chaos it causes. Buses have to go on snow routes, school is canceled, it’s difficult to get to work and the entirety of the state decides that it’s time to make banana french toast, leaving local grocery stores with nary a banana in sight. It’s chaos. But among all of that, one thing always stands out whenever Western Washington gets snow: the driving, or more accurately, how much of a nightmare driving is. Like clockwork, videos go out all over social media of some poor souls trying to drive up a hill, down a hill, or just drive in general, with things just not going well. As of 10 p.m. on Dec. 28, the Washington State Patrol had responded to 279 car crashes in King County, and as of Dec. 29, State Patrol troopers had to respond to over 700 car crashes on freeways and state highways. All of that has happened due to several inches of snow. So why does this happen seemingly every time there is snow?

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO