CLEVELAND — A winter Storm is expected to have big impacts on NE Ohio Sunday night into Monday. The track of the storm is looking to include more of the area. This means more people affected by the storm with higher snow totals expected. Look for increasing clouds Sunday with highs near freezing. Should be quiet until around Sunday evening when snow is expected to build in from south with an area of low pressure passing east of us. Heaviest snow will likely be east of I-71 with sharp cutoff of totals as you go west. The most intense snow is expected from 10 pm Sunday through 10 am Monday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO