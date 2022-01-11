ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum only $99 shipped (Reg. $200!)

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed a new vacuum? Here’s a great deal on this...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
moneysavingmom.com

Swing Cars From Joybay only $24.99 + shipping!

Zulily has these Swing Cars From Joybay for just $24.99 today!. There are lots of colors to choose from. These would make such fun gifts. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Ray-Ban Women’s Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses only $59 shipped (Reg. $115!)

Need new sunglasses? This is a great deal on these Ray-Ban Women’s Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses!. Proozy has these Ray-Ban Women’s Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses for just $59 shipped when you use the promo code MSM15AM-59-FS at checkout!. These are regularly $114.99 and this is a great deal on this...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navigator#Upright
moneysavingmom.com

Madden Girl Women’s Packable Jacket only $39.99 shipped (Reg. $90!)

This Madden Girl Women’s Packable Jacket looks very warm!. Proozy has this Madden Girl Women’s Packable Jacket for just $39.99 shipped when you use the promo code MSM15PM-3999-FS at checkout!. This is regularly $89.50 and is a great deal on this brand. Choose from three colors. Valid through...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

ASICS Men’s Gel Cumulus Running Shoes only $51.95 shipped (Reg. $120!)

Love ASICS shoes? This is a great deal on these ASICS Men’s Gel Cumulus Running Shoes!. ASICS has these ASICS Men’s Gel Cumulus Running Shoes in Piedmont Grey/ Magnetic Blue for just $51.95 right now! Plus, shipping is free for members (free to join). These are regularly $120...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Cuisinart 12-Piece Cookware Set only $99.99 shipped (Reg. $300!)

Wow! If you need new cookware, this is a really great deal today!. Best Buy has this Cuisinart 12-Piece Cookware Set for just $99.99 shipped today!. This is regularly $299.99 so this is a really great deal!. Valid today only, January 6, 2022.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Walmart
moneysavingmom.com

Adidas Men’s Fleece Joggers only $20 shipped (Reg. $50!)

Proozy has these Adidas Men’s Fleece Joggers for just $20 per pair shipped when you buy three pairs and use the promo code MSM13-60-FS at checkout!. These are regularly $50 and this is a great deal on this brand. Choose from four colors. Valid through January 9, 2022.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best-Rated Upright, Stick and Robot Vacuums to Buy

With the holidays now firmly behind us, there might be quite a bit of cleanup looming in your very near future. Between glitter fallout from old decorations, a wilting Christmas tree that managed to hold on through the new year and the confetti that helped you kick off 2022, casual sweeping may be no match for that post-December mess.
ELECTRONICS
moneysavingmom.com

Huggies Natural Care Refreshing Baby Wipes (560 count) only $11.39 shipped!

Running low on baby wipes? Here’s a great stock up deal on Huggies!. Amazon has these Huggies Natural Care Refreshing Baby Wipes, Scented (560 count) for just $11.39 shipped when you clip the $3.04 e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s just $0.02 shipped per wipe which is...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Sakroots Artist Bucket Bag for just $22.49 + shipping! (Reg. $68!)

This is such a great deal on a super cute Sakroots purse!. Today only, you can get these Sakroots Artist Bucket Bag for just $22.49 when you shop through our link! You’ll see it on sale for $24.99, but an exclusive extra 10% discount will come off automatically at checkout — making it just $22.49! Choose from several styles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

Puma Cool Cat Slides only $9.99 shipped!

Need new slides for summer? This is a great deal on these Puma Cool Cat Slides!. You can get these Puma Cool Cat Slides in Pink for just $9.99 right now!. These are regularly $30 so this is a great deal. You can also get these Cool Cat Echo Wns...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Teddie All Natural Peanut Butter, 16-Ounce Jar (Pack of 4) only $12.43 shipped!

This is a great deal on this Teddie All Natural Peanut Butter!. Amazon has this Teddie All Natural Peanut Butter, 16-Ounce Jar (Pack of 4) for only $12.43 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. This peanut butter is Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Preservative-Free and has no preservatives or sugars...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Kid’s Comfy Clogs only $7.99 + shipping!

Zulily has these Kid’s Comfy Clogs for just $7.99 today!. Choose from several colors. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy