Health

ADA Updates Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes for 2022

The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
ADA Updates Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes for 2022.

news9.com

Medical Minute: Diabetes Myths

The World Health Organization expects diabetes to be the seventh leading cause of death worldwide by 2030, and that one in five Americans will have diabetes by 2050. But how can you tell if you may be at risk for diabetes, and if you are, what do you need to know?
HEALTH
Eye On Annapolis

AAMC Shifts to “Crisis Standards of Care”

Due to a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Luminis Health is taking the unprecedented step of declaring a crisis at both its hospitals – Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center. Since November 1, the healthcare system has seen a 320 percent increase...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
#Diabetes Care#Health Care#Guideline#Healthday News
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown’s Community Health and Dental Care Offering Diabetes Prevention Program

9 out of 10 people with prediabetes do not know that they have it. Take this Prediabetes Risk Test to find out if you have a higher risk of developing diabetes. There are approximately 79 million people in the United States with prediabetes, and their risk of developing type 2 diabetes is four to 12 times higher than it is for those with normal glucose tolerance.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MedCity News

To reduce heart attack rates, make CCTA the new standard of care

When it comes to identifying and intervening against heart disease, waiting for a patient to present with chest pain is akin to waiting for someone to develop advanced cancer rather than pinpointing it earlier when treatments may be more effective. While waiting for late-stage disease is not an ideal preventive approach, this approach has nevertheless represented the historical standard of heart disease care for decades.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

AAN Updates Treatment Guidance on Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

Updated guidelines from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) advise against prescribing opioids for painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) — but note that several other oral and topical therapies may help ease pain. PDN is very common and can greatly affect an individual's quality of life, guideline author Brian Callaghan,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
KRDO News Channel 13

State reactivates Crisis Standards of Care for Emergency Medical Services

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, the Chief Medical Officer at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment reactivated Crisis Standards of care for Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Through this activation, emergency dispatchers and ambulance crews will get help prioritizing calls and determining the best course of action for medical care. The guidance includes: Interacting with potentially The post State reactivates Crisis Standards of Care for Emergency Medical Services appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
healio.com

Diabetes education lowers health care costs, improves health care utilization

Diabetes self-management education and support interventions might help reduce health care costs and improve utilization, but evidence varies across studies, according to findings from a systematic review. “Diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) interventions may positively impact economic and health care utilization outcomes — meaning costs related to inpatient admissions,...
EDUCATION
wagmtv.com

Medical Monday Transitional Care

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - When you’re sick and in the hospital, most are hoping to get home as soon as possible. But making the transition from full time care to home life can be challenging. That’s where transitional care comes into play. Hilary Boucher, a physician assistant...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Custer County Chief

Bryan Health statement on Crisis Standards of Care

In July of 2020, Bryan updated a crisis standards of care plan based upon best practice learnings from across the country and our experiences from the initial surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose was to prepare for future and more significant surges. The main component of our plan is...
HEALTH
Healthline

Leaning into Spirituality as Part of Diabetes Self-Care

As one year ends and another begins, people often find themselves taking stock. They reflect on the past year, considering the good and the bad. They also look ahead to the new year, considering the opportunities ahead. For people living with diabetes, the looking back and ahead is no different....
HEALTH
MIX 106

Why Idaho Crisis Standards of Care Will Be Returning Soon

Sadly we are living in a world of conflicting health narratives. Medical providers Saint Alphonsus and Primary Health recently announced that they would be closing certain facilities due to the Omicron variant and the lack of available workers. What wasn't reported was how many workers were let go because of...
IDAHO STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Washington not yet considering crisis standards of care

Washington hospital officials say the state is not yet considering a crisis standards of care designation. That would lead to rationing of health care resources as providers prioritize patients with Covid. Crisis standards of care is a state-level designation. It’s not something individual health systems are allowed to invoke. It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
