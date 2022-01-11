ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite devs working on Big Team Battle matchmaking fix, patch coming soon

By Sean Carey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fix for the matchmaking issues currently plaguing Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode is on the way, 343 Industries has confirmed. In a new update over on the Halo forum, Halo Infinite's community director, Brian Jarrard, acknowledged the "frustrating" matchmaking issues with Big Team Battle the team has been dealing...

