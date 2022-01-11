Halo Infinite devs working on Big Team Battle matchmaking fix, patch coming soon

Over the weekend, Techland caused a bit of a stir in the gaming community, announcing that its upcoming action-RPG Dying Light 2 will take "at least" 500 hours to complete. "To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours — almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!" the developer said in a tweet. Naturally, the news didn't go down well with fans, with some saying that the completion estimate had put them off from playing the game entirely. Techland was soon forced to clarify the completion time in a follow-up tweet, saying, "It's about 100% completion rate, most of the players who are in for story and side quests will be able to complete the game quicker, it will still be a solid experience though!" Of course, it's also worth noting that some users are excited to spend 500 hours with Dying Light 2 and think it's good value for money.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO