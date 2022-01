The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Yule Festival event has been extended this year after some players were left unable to join in the seasonal festivities. The Yule Festival event began on December 16, 2021, and was originally set to end today. However, some players who had played through the event during its first appearance in 2020 discovered they couldn't access the event. A new update which rolled out today fixes the issue and also extends the event to end on January 27 instead.

