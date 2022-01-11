Beer & Spirits

Adam Driver once joked that Dry January "means you just don't take a bath." When the month-long test of self-wellness was invented, by modern-day abolitionists, I suppose, I'm sure their hearts and livers were in the right place. It's believed that more than 10% of Americans will lay off the hooch, the vino and the suds this month, ostensibly to reset or detox. Maybe you've resolved to drop the few pounds of candied yams you tacked on, or longer term, kick the tires on that Keto diet thingy and you're not thrilled about cutting all carbs and sugars, but ditching beer will be easier than abstaining from bagels and burger buns. Or maybe it's a simple matter of having drank double closing out 2021, so this month you're hydrating instead of dehydrating.

