ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Beer & Spirits

By T.L. Stanley
AdWeek
 5 days ago

1 in 5 Americans are say they're abstaining to some degree this month for a phenom Morning Consult dubs 'Damp January'. Pam Forbus, CMO for North America, explains the spirits maker's new direction. By T.L. Stanley. January 5, 2022. Corona Sunbrew 0.0% brings some sunshine in a bottle during...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
isthmus.com

Beer and Cheese Fest is back

Madison’s Beer and Cheese Fest will be held next weekend after skipping 2021 due to the pandemic. There are some major changes, however. The event, formerly called Isthmus Beer and Cheese and held (as were a number of events) to support the publishing of the paper, is no longer affiliated with Isthmus. The former owners of the newspaper, who also operate Red Card Meal Plan, retained rights to the events, while the newspaper re-formed as a nonprofit, Isthmus Community Media.
MADISON, WI
bendsource.com

Healthful Alternatives to Beer

Adam Driver once joked that Dry January "means you just don't take a bath." When the month-long test of self-wellness was invented, by modern-day abolitionists, I suppose, I'm sure their hearts and livers were in the right place. It's believed that more than 10% of Americans will lay off the hooch, the vino and the suds this month, ostensibly to reset or detox. Maybe you've resolved to drop the few pounds of candied yams you tacked on, or longer term, kick the tires on that Keto diet thingy and you're not thrilled about cutting all carbs and sugars, but ditching beer will be easier than abstaining from bagels and burger buns. Or maybe it's a simple matter of having drank double closing out 2021, so this month you're hydrating instead of dehydrating.
BEND, OR
TrendHunter.com

Fortified Non-Alcoholic Beers

Corona Canada launched Corona Sunbrew 0.0% as a first-of-its-kind non-alcoholic beer that contains 30% of the daily value of Vitamin D per each 330ml serving. This new beverage was created with Corona Extra and extracting the alcohol, then blending the non-alcoholic beer with Vitamin D and natural flavors. The 60-calorie non-alcoholic beer is an innovation that taps into the growing interest in alcohol-free alternatives and it will provide insights for future rollouts.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Beef Braised in Stout Beer

1½ pounds boneless lean beef, such as round, trimmed of all visible fat and cut into 2-inch cubes. 1 pound fresh mushrooms, washed, trimmed and halved if large. 2 cups Guinness stout beer (do not use extra-stout) 1½ cups beef stock. 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar. 1 teaspoon...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Burger King New Zealand is ushering in 2022 by serving up new Beer Battered Onion Rings. Burger King's latest addition to its extensive menu of side dishes is a pub-style take on onion rings. The new Beer Battered Onion Rings start with rings of sliced onions coated in a rich beer batter, and fried until crispy and golden brown. The onions rings are sold in packs of 12 and make a great side dish to any Burger King burger or sandwich. You can also enjoy the onion rings on their own for a cirspy and dippable snack.
RESTAURANTS
craftbeeraustin.com

2022 Beer Holiday Calendar

Import the Craft Beer Austin beer holiday calendar into your Google calendar!. It’s been a rough couple of years for everyone, so take on 2022 with a little fun by celebrating all year with beer! If you are reading this publication, you probably don’t need a reason to grab a cold beer, but these holidays encourage you to celebrate a particular style or a beer-related historical event throughout the year.
DRINKS
The Infatuation

Beer Belly

If the sun’s out and you want a beer, there isn’t a better place to be in Ktown than Beer Belly. The tiny spot on Western has an all-California tap list and it is excellent. The modern interior is perfect for posting up on Saturday afternoon and catching a game, or there’s the outdoor patio if you’re in the market for some Vitamin D instead. Either way, the food menu (there are both duck fat fries and bacon fat fries) is everything we’ve ever wanted after our fifth IPA.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
Telegraph

'Healthy' mushroom beer – a craft beer too far?

It’s a simple enough question. But most people who drink it would struggle to expand on “Well... like beer.”. Traditionally, this was part of why beer was never taken as seriously as wine. For the past decade, small craft brewers in Britain have been trying to change that, with mixed results. We’ve had aromatic citrusy IPAs, Belgian-style fruited sour beers, and dense, bourbon barrel-aged Imperial stouts, which for the most part have made millions of drinkers re-evaluate what beer is capable of.
DRINKS
AdWeek

Protein Bar Brand Trolls Competitors and Their Chalky-Tasting Snacks

A healthy dose of protein does the body good, especially after a sweaty spin session or a powerlifting extravaganza. But what if that grab-and-go snack bar tastes like a mouth full of sawdust?. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis...
FOOD & DRINKS
mainernews.com

Major in Beer

Dry January is still a thing that mystifies some folks. OK, a lot of folks, or at least a lot of the folks I talk to, but then I talk to a lot of devoted beer-drinkers. Few, if any, of them seem comfortable with the idea of taking 31 consecutive days away from alcohol.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gin#Corona#Booze#Food Drink#Beverages#Beer Spirits#Americans#Cmo#Cerveza Patagonia
975thefanatic.com

Fanatic “Hold My Beer” Beer Koozies

Keep your hand warm, your beer cold, AND make a statement!. Get yourself or that Philly sports crazed fan in your life the perfect gift- a set of 5 foam/collapsible Beer Koozies – 1 color scheme for each of your favorite Philly home teams. (psst- it’s collapsible so you can keep it in your pocket til ya need it).
FOOD & DRINKS
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Fearless Beer Predictions for 2022

I’d like to open by wishing you and yours a very Happy New Year. With 2021 solidly in the rear-view mirror and 2022 settling in nicely, it’s time to take a peek at what your fearless beer scribe believes the beery landscape holds for the coming twelve months. Mind you, my crystal ball is a little hazy at this point and I promise that’s not the only bad joke coming in this column.
DRINKS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits, Beers, Wines and Mocktails

Whether you’re looking for a night or two off negronis, a month to flush your system after heavy holiday celebrating (or pandemic year coping), or plan to swear off the sauce forever, it’s never been easier—or more trendy—to give dry a try thanks to a quickly growing and improving selection of non-alcoholic spirits, beer, wine, and pre-made mocktails. “Like clockwork, after indulging between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, people look for ways to be healthier when the new year rolls around,” says author Hilary Sheinbaum whose The Dry Challenge: How To Lose The Booze For Dry January, Sober October, and Any...
DRINKS
choose901.com

Tap into the Science of Beer at MoSH

You’re invited to fill your cup with hops and your head with knowledge as you dive into the Science of Beer the Museum of Science and History on January 14th!. 1. Plenty of beer stations (obviously) On the local line-up, we’ve got Beale St. Brewing, Bluff City Brewers and...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
advancedmixology.com

Ginger Beer Paloma Recipe

Do you know the best way to get your friends in on some fun? A pink cocktail of course! We've got just that - a refreshing Paloma. It has an invigorating citrus flavor, with hints of sweetness and spice from the ginger beer. Author:. Advacned Mixology. Ingredients. ¼ cup Fresh...
DRINKS
arizonasports.com

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Mark your calendars because the Arizona Strong Beer Festival is back! Be ready to see your favorite breweries again, explore new brews, and enjoy a fun-filled day with friends and family at the iconic Strong Beer Festival. The Arizona Strong Beer Festival will be on February 19th, 2022 at Bell...
ARIZONA STATE
TrendHunter.com

Free Beer Media Promotions

Coors Banquet has announced a new Cobra Kai promotion that allows participants to earn free beer for a year. Consumers must be of drinking age in order to qualify for free beer. To participate in this promotion, customers must watch the new season of Cobra Kai on Netflix and identify which scenes of the show have Coors Banquet products in the frame.
DRINKS
Seaside Signal

Bell Buoy to offer wine, beer; Whet Spot adds spirits menu

Two Seaside businesses went before the City Council Monday seeking to expand their drink offerings. Rick and Barbara Berry purchased the Whet Spot at 12 N. Holladay in 2020, offering 20 rotating draft selections of northwest craft beer and ciders, non-alcoholic beverages and wine by the glass. They plan to...
SEASIDE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy