ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Be kind to your tax preparer: Filing season is going to be 'frustrating' this year

WBUR
 5 days ago

Tax filing season begins in less than two weeks and the Treasury Department...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

A host of issues could make filing your taxes more complicated this year. Here's what you need to know

The annual tax-return filing season will kick off later this month. It might not be pretty. A host of issues could slow things down and make for more complicated tax-return preparation. Among them: The Internal Revenue Service still hasn't worked through all of the returns from last year, Congress threw in some new wrinkles...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tonya Mosley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#The Treasury Department#Now
Lima News

Reghan Winkler: Checklist will help you prepare to file your tax return

This coming January 24 is the first day of the 2022 tax filing season, when the IRS will start accepting federal income tax returns for 2021. The date marks the beginning of the third tax filing season to be affected by complexities associated with the COVID pandemic. For most taxpayers,...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
ZDNet

How to get COVID financial relief when filing your taxes

COVID-19's impact on 2020 was immense. Hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their lives, and many more felt the grief from those losses. Although there were improvements in 2021, many individuals still faced economic challenges that began in 2020. Most Americans, however, received two stimulus payments in 2020 to help out (and those were thankfully tax free). There was a third in 2021 of up to $1,400. And then there was the Advanced Child Tax Credit for eligible parents. The IRS sent advance payments from July to December of up to $300 per child.
INCOME TAX
NEWS10 ABC

No child tax credit payment on Friday, January 14

For the first time in half a year, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit — a program that was intended to be part of President Joe Biden's legacy but has emerged instead as a flash point over who is worthy of government support.
CHARLESTON, WV
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How much you need to earn to file taxes

Some Americans don’t have high enough earnings to file taxes, so many wonder what you need to make to file taxes with the IRS. 2021 had a lot of stimulus payment opportunities, so this year it may be a good idea to file taxes even if you wouldn’t normally need to.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy