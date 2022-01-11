ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts orders 26 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts can expect to receive 26 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests over the next three months, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

Baker said the state has placed an order with iHealth to supply Massachusetts with the tests. The agreement allows for shipments to arrive on a rolling basis although the exact timing and amount of each shipment could vary depending on changes in international shipping and production.

Baker also announced Tuesday that he has activated an additional 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to support the state’s health care system during the ongoing COVID-19 surge brought on by the omicron variant.

The order expands the National Guard activation of 500 members that was originally announced on Dec. 21 to support non-clinical functions in the state’s hospitals.

The newly activated 500 members will be used to provide additional non-clinical staffing at community hospitals and high-volume emergency departments, public hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and dialysis centers beginning the week of January 17.

The administration also released a public health advisory instructing residents when to seek tests for COVID-19.

The advisory suggests all residents seek COVID-19 tests when exhibiting COVID symptoms, or five days following a known close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID.

The omicron variant spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus.

However, early studies show omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, and vaccination and a booster still offer strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Vaccination mandated for commuters on Manila public transit

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — People who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were banned from riding public transport in the Philippine capital region Monday in a desperate move that has sparked protests from labor and human rights groups. The Philippines’s vaccination campaign has been dogged by public hesitancy and...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

724K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy