Rock Music

Broken Social Scene announce b-sides & rarities compilation

By Mel Fisher
wfpk.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroken Social Scene will release a new compilation of what the band refers to as a “career-spanning collection of B-sides, rarities, and...

wfpk.org

Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
wfpk.org

The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins: “The mystique element of music has vanished.”

The Darkness on Sex Robots, 80s Goth Rock, & Guitar Solos. Justin Hawkins of The Darkness sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Motorheart, an explosive new album from the British rock band. The lead singer tells us about making sure this wasn’t a pandemic record, the loss of mystique with direct access to artists, and writing as a character with disappointing relationships. In fact, its those relationships that finds the album’s narrator hooking up with a sex robot and singing about Jussy’s Girl, which is and isn’t a nod to the Rick Springfield song. Hawkins also takes us into the music and describes how he comes up with his guitar solos, leaning into 80s goth rock, and a bit of the backstories behind the bonus tracks.
MUSIC
The FADER

Broken Social Scene take us back to 2010 with “Curse Your Fail”

In 2010, Broken Social Scene released "Curse Your Fail" as a split 7'' single with The Sea and Cake's "Skies." Other than a Youtube rip of the project, the two songs were never available to stream. Today, the collective re-released "Curse Your Fail" as the second single from Old Dead Young: B-Sides and Rarities, out next Friday, January 14, via Arts & Crafts. It follows "This House Is On Fire," an outtake from 2010's Forgiveness Rock Record.
MUSIC
#Broken Social Scene#Rarities#B Sides
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

New Music from the Inbox: Beirut, Bonobo, Broken Social Scene, and more!

Lush and soulful music with striking vocals from Joshua Thew’s upcoming EP, which will be out spring 2022!. This chipper indie-folk song can be found on Beirut’s upcoming album, Artifacts, out March 4!. Listen:. Artist: Bonobo feat. Joji. Song: From You. Album: Fragments. This dance/electro song is from...
THEATER & DANCE
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Parquet Courts shared a new song after its live debut on Ellen

Parquet Courts have returned with a new single called “Watching Strangers Smile.” Before they released the song to streaming platforms, the band debuted the new single in a live performance on Ellen. The song follows the release of their most recent album Sympathy for Life. Listen to Parquet...
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Pavement’s last album from 1999 getting deluxe reissue

In June of 1999 Pavement released their fifth and final studio album, Terror Twilight. Now that LP is getting a deluxe reissue!. Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal comes out April 8th and will boast 45 songs: the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, live recordings and rough tracks from a scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio. In all, 28 cuts are previously unreleased.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Jack White shared a new song called “Love Is Selfish”

Jack White shared a video for his new song called “Love Is Selfish” from Entering Heaven Alive, the latter of two albums he plans to release this year. The other album is titled Fear of the Dawn; it is set for release on April 8 and will feature the October release “Taking Me Back.”
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Spoon get “Wild” with new song & video!

Texas rockers Spoon have shared another track from their forthcoming album!. Lucifer on the Sofa comes out February 11th and its debut single “The Hardest Cut” has become one of our favorites. Frontman Britt Daniel says “Wild” is “a song I started with my buddy, Jack, years ago....
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Rolling Stones to be honored in new series of stamps– and on headphones!

To mark the 60th– yes, 60th— anniversary of the legendary Rolling Stones, the band will be honored by Royal Mail with a set of 12 stamps!. The main set consists of eight stamps featuring the rock gods performing at various global venues throughout their long and storied career.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Sasami’s Heavy Metal for Soft Souls

In a cozy cabin on an island off the coast of Seattle, over a mug of green tea, Sasami Ashworth hammered out the heaviest metal riffs she could. It was February 2020, and the Los Angeles-based musician had decamped to a songwriters’ retreat in Washington with her ears still ringing from a show the night before. She’d gone to see the Vermont-based metal band Barishi, cajoled by her friend and frequent collaborator Kyle Thomas of King Tuff, and as devastating death metal filled the dive bar where they played, Ashworth lit up. “I went so hard,” she recalls with a...
ROCK MUSIC
AFP

Classic rock albums turning 50

There must have been something in the water in 1972 -- there almost certainly was for these guys. It was a year that spawned several instant Americana classics -- and one that was seemingly beamed down from outer space -- that came to define rock music and set the template for the sexy, seedy decade to come. For guitarist Keith Richards, it was the definitive Stones record.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Scarypoolparty: Singer-Songwriter’s Raw Talent Shines Through with New Gibson Generation Collection Acoustic Guitar

Scarypoolparty performs his original songs “10 Years,” “Poison,” and “The Darkness,” for Rolling Stone on his Gibson Generation Collection G-200 acoustic guitar. Every so often an artist comes along who emerges into the mainstream seemingly fully formed, with a style that is at once relatable, but also entirely unique. Alejandro Aranda, who records under the name Scarypoolparty, is one such artist. His approach is rooted in the confessional acoustic singer-songwriter mold, but encompasses everything from pop and rock to folk, prog, classical, experimental sounds and more. And it’s all shot through with an idiosyncratic guitar style that blends knotty and highly...
ROCK MUSIC

