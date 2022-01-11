ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cross Says U.S. Blood Supply at Dangerously Low Level

Red Cross Says U.S. Blood Supply at Dangerously Low Level. TUESDAY,...

deseret.com

First national blood crisis, says Red Cross

The American Red Cross said it’s facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. This national shortage is forcing doctors to make tough decisions about blood transfusions, who receives them and who will have to wait until more is available, the organization said in a statement. Some...
CHARITIES
hometownstations.com

There is a critical shortage of blood supply and the American Red Cross is urging people to donate

The American Red Cross has issued a critical call for blood donations. The agency says it’s the worst blood shortage in a decade. The low blood levels are causing concern risks for patient care and is forcing doctors to make difficult decisions on who gets transfusions. All types, especially type “O” are needed along with platelet donations. Medical officials say this is a way we all can help during this crisis.
ADVOCACY
Cleveland.com

Red Cross calls for donors, says it’s dealing with critical blood shortage in U.S.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Cross has issued a plea for blood donors, saying the nation is facing “its worst blood shortage in over a decade.”. The plea comes as the Red Cross deals with a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The agency says it’s still dealing with “relentless issues,” such as cancellations of appointments and staffing issues. The omicron and delta variants of the coronavirus has exacerbated the situation.
CLEVELAND, OH
