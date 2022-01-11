Red Cross Says U.S. Blood Supply at Dangerously Low Level

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 7 DAYS AGO