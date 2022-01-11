ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Planning Meeting With Putin, Sunday Service In Russia

By ThatDudeDurrell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf anyone knows how to continually stay in the headlines, it’s Kanye West. The Donda rapper has made plans to...

WEKU

4 things Russia wants right now

MOSCOW — First U.S. and Russian diplomats faced off in Geneva. Then NATO received a Russian delegation in Brussels. Finally, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will sponsor talks in Vienna Thursday. Russia courted all this attention by massing some 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine,...
Kanye West
Vladimir Putin
Kanye
The Independent

Kanye West rep says Putin visit story ‘completely fabricated’

A representative for Kanye West has called reports that he’s planning on meeting with Vladimir Putin during a trip to Russia “completely fabricated”. Earlier this week, Billboard reported that West, who officially changed his name to Ye last year, was planning to stage a number of his Sunday Service performances while in the country. The publication also claimed, via comments from West’s “confidant and strategic advisor” Ameer Sudan, that the artist would be working on business matters while in Russia, which he planned on making a “second home”. Rob Goldstone, the publicist for pop singer Emin Agalarov – ââson...
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
The Independent

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory, posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation.Unlike previous disagreements that have arisen since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the current Ukraine crisis and seemingly insurmountable differences between Washington and Moscow carry real risks of debilitating economic warfare and military conflict that are exacerbated by the dangers of miscalculation and overreaction.For the U.S. and its NATO and other European allies, nothing...
Rolling Stone

Kanye West’s Associates Can’t Agree on Whether He’s Meeting Vladimir Putin

Kanye West’s various representatives appear to be at odds over whether or not the rapper-entrepreneur, now legally known as Ye, is planning on pursuing showbiz and business ventures in Russia. On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Billboard reported that West was plotting a trip to Moscow this year where he wouldn’t just host a Sunday Service performance and talk business, but potentially meet with President Vladimir Putin. Ameer Sudan, a friend and associate of West’s, said he was plotting the trip with lawyer Scott Balber, who works with the Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire property developer Aras Agalarov and his son Emin, who’s also a popular...
Reuters

Analysis-U.S. rallies a united front against Russia as Putin seeks cracks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A week of diplomacy by U.S. President Joe Biden failed to defuse tensions between Russia and Ukraine, but has maintained unity with European allies against Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to expose cracks, foreign policy analysts say. After former U.S. President Donald Trump openly disparaged...
AFP

Russia dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

Russia Friday said it had dismantled the prominent hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on US software firm Kaseya, following a request from Washington. The unprecedented attack targeting the US software firm Kaseya affected an estimated 1,500 businesses.
TheConversationAU

Russia and the West are at a stalemate over Ukraine. Is Putin's endgame now war?

The flurry of diplomatic activity last week over Russia’s latest military buildup near Ukraine ended, as expected, with no breakthrough agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a “dead end”. Washington was hoping the talks between Russia and the United States and its NATO allies, which took place in three different European cities, would de-escalate the crisis along Ukraine’s border and lead to a diplomatic solution. But the stalemate shows how differently the Putin and Biden administrations interpret the security situation on Europe’s periphery. For the US, Russia’s determination to act as a spoiler stems from a petulant unhappiness with the post-Soviet...
AFP

Has diplomacy on Ukraine reached a dead end?

The failure of the United States and Russia this week to find a diplomatic solution to fizzing tensions over Eastern European security has increased the chance of a new Russian attack on Ukraine even if full-scale war is far from inevitable, analysts say. Russia stands accused of having massed some 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border, as it seeks a commitment from the West that the pro-EU former Soviet state will never join NATO. Senior Russian and US officials this week held talks in Geneva but there was no hint of any breakthrough, with Washington warning by the end of the week Moscow could stage a false flag operation within weeks to precipitate an invasion. "We have information that indicates Russia has already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine," said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.
