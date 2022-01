Now, more than ever, it’s important to stay on top of your credit report and score. Our credit scores affect many different aspects of our life – how much we pay for insurance, if we can rent or buy a house or car, and more. It’s essential. Even the smallest mistake on your credit report could drastically change your eligibility for something, so it’s important to watch out for inaccuracies.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO