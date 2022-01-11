ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

REPORT: Leafs prospect Nick Abruzzese could also be on the American Olympic team

By Jon Steitzer
theleafsnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe mentioned it around the time that Matthew Knies was added to the American roster, but USA Hockey seems to be making the most of the opportunity afforded countries by not having NHL players going to the Olympics and instead they are sending their up and coming talent to get their...

theleafsnation.com

NHL
theleafsnation.com

NHL
NHL
NHL
NHL
NHL
NHL

