Law

Realty Law Digest

By Scott Mollen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA petitioner sought a finding of harassment and an order to correct repairs. The respondents had...

Parsons Advocate

Rhodes Joins Stevens’ Realty & Management

Todd Rhodes, of Harman, formally of Parsons, has joined the sales staff at Stevens’ Realty and Management in Parsons. Rhodes completed Real Estate training from Spruce School of Realty in October. He is a member of the National Association of Realtors, as well as, North Central West Virginia and Potomac Highlands board of Realtors. He […]
PARSONS, WV
Law.com

Drafting an Arbitration Agreement in 2022: the Drafter’s Perspective

In this second article of her series, Myrna Barakat examines the issue of drafting arbitration agreements from the perspective of practicing transactional attorneys and asks several corporate lawyers to weigh in with their thoughts and insights. In an article published on Dec. 10, 2021, the first in a series titled...
Law.com

Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs

Our first runners-up this week are Robert Sacks and Diane McGimsey of Sullivan & Cromwell who fended off claims packing more than $100 million in potential damages for New York real estate investor Richard D. Cohen. After a December bench trial, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman last week sided with Cohen finding that he wasn’t personally liable for a loan used to buy a San Francisco residential apartment complex. The plaintiff, an affiliate of Carmel Partners, a major investor in multifamily real estate that acquired the underlying load, claimed that liens recorded against the property triggered carve outs in the loan agreement for certain “bad boy” acts. But Furman found that the plaintiff’s reading of the loan agreement would produce a result that was “absurd” and “commercially unreasonable.”
Law.com

CLEs Will Address Safety, Leasing and More

Michelle H. Wildgrube, Chair of the NYSBA Real Property Law Section, describes what can be expected from the section's programs at this year's Annual Meeting. In the past year, as the real estate market has boomed in many parts of the state, the Real Property Law Section has been committed to the safety of our clients and staff. Real estate closings have always been gatherings of sellers, buyers, attorneys, title company representatives, and brokers, often held in a conference room with people sitting shoulder to shoulder around the closing table.
Law.com

Billable Hours Aren't Everything for Big Law Associates' Development

It’s never too early in your career to begin branding yourself. This article is part of a series from former Canadian Big Law managing partner Norm Bacal and M.C. Sungaila, appellate practice chair at Buchalter, offering insights for newer associates about the environment of Big Law firms and building a reputation and career beyond the law firm. Part 1 is here. Part 2 is here.
Law.com

BCLP Co-Chair Joins SRA Board

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner co-chair Lisa Mayhew has joined the board of the Solicitors Regulation Authority. Effective January 1, 2022, Mayhew has been appointed to a three year term, according to a statement by the SRA.
