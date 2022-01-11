Realty Law Digest

Our first runners-up this week are Robert Sacks and Diane McGimsey of Sullivan & Cromwell who fended off claims packing more than $100 million in potential damages for New York real estate investor Richard D. Cohen. After a December bench trial, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman last week sided with Cohen finding that he wasn’t personally liable for a loan used to buy a San Francisco residential apartment complex. The plaintiff, an affiliate of Carmel Partners, a major investor in multifamily real estate that acquired the underlying load, claimed that liens recorded against the property triggered carve outs in the loan agreement for certain “bad boy” acts. But Furman found that the plaintiff’s reading of the loan agreement would produce a result that was “absurd” and “commercially unreasonable.”

