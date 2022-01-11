Realty Law Digest

Michelle H. Wildgrube, Chair of the NYSBA Real Property Law Section, describes what can be expected from the section's programs at this year's Annual Meeting. In the past year, as the real estate market has boomed in many parts of the state, the Real Property Law Section has been committed to the safety of our clients and staff. Real estate closings have always been gatherings of sellers, buyers, attorneys, title company representatives, and brokers, often held in a conference room with people sitting shoulder to shoulder around the closing table.
