Doctor Strange 2 leak reveals a shocking Professor X twist

By Alex Welch
Inverse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may bring some major comic book characters into the MCU just to eliminate them. The film is one of Marvel’s most promising upcoming titles, and with characters like Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) at its center,...

Related
ComicBook

Has Marvel Studios Been Setting Up a Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Team-Up Movie All Along?

While on the surface it appears stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are done suiting up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is speculation Marvel Studios may be secretly working on a project featuring the star-studded duo. Johansson and Evans portray Black Widow and Captain America, respectively, and both of their stories came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, with Natasha Romanoff sacrificing herself and Old Man Steve Rogers retiring and passing the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson. One internet scooper has attempted to connect the dots from mid and post-credit scenes in this year's MCU slate, and theorizes how Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans can reunite once again in an MCU movie project.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 leak says Marvel will intro a new superhero team we’ve been waiting for

Don't Miss: Friday's deals: COVID-19 home tests, viral floor-cleaner from TikTok, AirPods, more Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is easily the most highly-anticipated MCU project of 2022. That's especially considering what has just happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has only just begun learning what the multiverse is about, foolishly thinking that it might have been his spell that triggered the events in No Way Home. The truth is much bigger than that, however. The current multiverse issues would not be possible without the events in Loki. The best part of Doctor Strange 2 is...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
BGR.com

A dead Marvel superhero might return in a new movie

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can't miss on Sunday: COVID tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more Eternals is streaming on Disney Plus, which means you can finally watch the film from the comfort of your home. Whether or not you saw it in theaters, the advantage of streaming is that you can pause and rewind the film to catch all the details that you might have missed the first time around. While the Eternals plot needs plenty of fixes with the help of future MCU adventures, it's still a must-watch film. Eternals is the kind of early Phase 4 movie...
MOVIES
360 Magazine

Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares

Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares Cover Art by Todd Nauck for use by 360 MagazineTodd Nauck via Marvel Comics. This April, fans will get to experience one of Stephen Strange‘s most incredible heroic adventures in “DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1”! Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme is currently embarking on a transformative new era in the pages of DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE and the upcoming “STRANGE #1”, but this upcoming one-shot will journey to the past with a never-before-told saga that presents Doctor Strange at his spellbinding best!
92.9 The Bull

Why ‘Doctor Strange’ Is Marvel’s Hidden Masterpiece

Doctor Strange has taken an increasingly central role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was hugely important to Avengers: Infinity War and served in the mentor role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, promises to bring together all the recent Marvel story threads from movies and television series in a way that promises to be hugely important to the rest of Phase Four of the MCU. And yet his debut film, 2016’s Doctor Strange, seems mostly forgotten. A lot of people consider it one of the worst Marvel movies.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Is Mordo Or Wanda The Villain In Doctor Strange 2?

One of the biggest surprises of the first Doctor Strange movie was Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Although, for this iteration of the character, he wasn’t referred to as a “Baron” just yet. That’s because he wasn’t a villain for ninety percent of the movie. In my opinion, that movie did Doctor Strange’s second most greatest villain some serious justice and set the stages for their impending rivalry. That will be the big conflict for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Or will it? The post-credits scene for Doctor Strange saw Karl Mordo finally deciding to live up to his villainous nature. What was cool about his villainous turn is that he didn’t just decide to become a villain for the sake of being Doctor Strange’s enemy. After discovering that the Ancient One was drawing power from the dark dimension to prolong her life, he became disillusioned with her ways and decided to walk his own path. Unfortunately, the path that he chose was not an heroic one. In his eyes, the many sorcerers of the world became a problem for the world and he decided to put an end to them. And as we can all guess, Doctor Strange is probably one of those sorcerers. Seeing Mordo lose his way and turn against Strange due to the differences in how they see the handling of magic was a far cry from how their rivalry came to be in the comics. In short, Mordo was a typical, power-seeking villain who hated Strange because the Ancient One liked him more.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange 2 Belongs to Wong

In a recent merchandise upload on Amazon, it is revealed that Wong (Benedict Wong) still holds the title of “Sorcerer Supreme” in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. Spider-Man: No Way Home first clarified Wong’s role as the current “Sorcerer Supreme” in the MCU. Wong gained the title in a “technicality.” According to Strange, Wong got the title by default after he himself blipped out of existence for five years thanks to the Thanos snap in Avengers: Infinity War. We can visibly see he’s annoyed about the decision in No Way Home. This may even be why he purposely went against Wong’s wishes when taking on the spell for Peter.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Gets Surprising Haircut in Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next movie up for Marvel Studios as it's gearing up to take fans on a trip across the multiverse. As we've seen in Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel multiverse is packed with an infinite number of doppelgangers and variants. If the promotional material for Multiverse of Madness is any indication, those two projects listed above are only the tip of the iceberg.
MOVIES
Inverse

Doctor Strange 2leakcontinues an upsetting but necessary Marvel tradition

Doctor Strange will soon learn that is not dead which can eternal lie. Also, he’s going to fight a monster. In the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will have to deal with his grave error of cracking open the multiverse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens in theaters on May 6. At the center of the film is an eerie one-eyed beast, whose tentacle limbs were first seen in a very dark episode of What If...?.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Doctor Strange Is The Worst

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, up to and including "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Doctor Strange is the worst. He really is. I'm siding with Mordo on this one. No wonder Wong decides to sit out most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies he's in. He just can't stand being around Stephen Strange for more than 15 minutes at a time.
MOVIES

