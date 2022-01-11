ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia apartment fire started with ignited Christmas tree, officials say

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Jan 11 (Reuters) - A Christmas tree that was set on fire caused a blaze in a Philadelphia apartment that killed a dozen people, including eight children, last week, the city's top fire official said Tuesday, citing preliminary findings of an investigation.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel, detailing early results from the probe, said investigators have ruled out all other possibilities. They also found seven smoke alarms in the apartment, while just one was activated, which came late, he said.

“We believe with certainty, so 99 to 100% confidence, that the first item ignited in this blaze was a Christmas tree” on the second floor of the home, Thiel said at a news conference, adding that a lighter was found nearby.

A five-year-old, who is one of just two survivors, was the only person on the second floor at the time the tree was ignited, he added.

“We are left with the words of that 5-year-old child, that traumatized 5-year-old child, to help us understand how the lighter and the tree came together with tragic consequences,” Thiel said.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. (1130 GMT) on Wednesday on the second floor of a three-story row house in the city's Fairmont neighborhood. The building is owned by the federally funded Philadelphia Housing Authority, the fourth-largest housing authority in the United States.

The catastrophe -- along with a fire in New York City on Sunday that claimed the lives of 17 people, including eight children -- has stirred questions on safety standards in low-income city housing in the United States.

Philadelphia fire officials said the building was overcrowded, with 26 inside a structure meant to accommodate two families.

Conflicting accounts emerged about the building's smoke detectors. Fire department officials said four smoke detectors were installed in the building and had last been inspected in 2020. Dinesh Indala, executive vice president at the Philadelphia Housing Authority, told reporters there were six devices last inspected in May 2021.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

