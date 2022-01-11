ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Getting an NHL Roster Back

hockeybuzz.com
 5 days ago

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. This morning at practice, we finally saw lines that looked like NHL caliber lines and both Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson practiced in non-contact jerseys. Hopefully, this means we’ll see improved performance by the Canadiens in...

hockeybuzz.com

hockeybuzz.com

Romanov Jump Starts the Habs

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Let’s not mince words, the Habs’ first period last night was downright pathetic, they only managed to generate 3 shots on goals in the first frame while Chicago pummeled Samuel Montembeault with 13 shots and took the lead on a blown defensive coverage. After 20 minutes, most fans were contemplating turning to coffee to stay awake or just calling it quits but it would have been a mistake. I said in yesterday’s blog that I hoped to see a better effort from the Canadiens and it’s not because I want to see them win, this season is over for all intents and purposes, but I want to see them put on a fight. I want to see them try, I want to see our youngsters learn and you don’t learn by being the league’s punching bag.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Florida and Dallas At It Again

The Panthers look to get some revenge against the Stars tonight after Florida was caught a bit flat-footed the last time these two teams met and Dallas came out on top with a 6-5 SO win. The Cats own an impressive 6-0-1 record since coming out of the COVID hiatus...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Every Hockey Parent's Nightmare

When I learned of the tragic event causing the death of an innocent boy, Teddy Balkind, I cringed then said a prayer for that boy, his family and for the skater whose skate accidentally caused this beyond-belief tragedy. It was sheer happenstance and could have been anyone, but that poor young man will likely be carrying the horrific memory of the accident for the rest of his life.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Veterans Key In Bounce-Back Performance

The Sabres entered last night’s game against the Nashville Predators on a six-game losing streak, having won only three of their last 20 games, and with Aaron Dell in net, it didn’t look likely that they’d get a win. Don Granato’s squad did manage to pull out a 4-1 win though, largely on the backs of their veteran players.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sebastian Aho and Frederik Andersen selected for NHL All-Star Game

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. In addition to head coach Rod Brind’Amour, Sebastian Aho and Frederik Andersen will be representing the Carolina Hurricanes and Metropolitan Division at the NHL All-Star Game, the NHL announced yesterday. Aho has scored 15 goals and 37 points in just 31 games this...
NHL
NECN

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Named to NHL All-Star Roster, Brad Marchand Snubbed

Bergeron named to All-Star roster, Marchand snubbed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Patrice Bergeron may be the lone Boston Bruins representative in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Bergeron was named to the Atlantic Division roster for his third career All-Star selection. Surprisingly, he wasn't selected alongside any of his...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wild Back In Action Still Minus Some Key Players

Yes it is that time again, the Wild are playing tonight!!! This is getting to feel like the NFL playing once a week, of course hockey fans have a far better attention span and can focus and stay engaged for the full 82 game season with 3 and 4 games per week.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Mighty Omega

The high-flying Ducks invade Chicago with a roster that boasts young phenoms Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, and Jamie Drysdale. Don't focus on them too much as other up-and-comers -- Isac Lundestrom, Jacob Perreault, and Brayden Tracey -- can't be discounted. Don't forget Anaheim also has Mason McTavish who is back in juniors.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wrap: Bruins Beat Flyers, 3-2

The Philadelphia Flyers are winless in their last six games (0-4-2) after dropping a 3-2 decision to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Flyers remain winless in the 2022 calendar year to date. The Bruins, in the second game of a seven-game homestand, have won each of their last four games. Boston is 7-1-0 in January and the team has won eight of its last 11 games.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

It All Just Seems Like Madness

Does anyone really want to read about last night’s loss?. Would you have been surprised if it were announced that the Flames had actually cancelled the game and Sportsnet had simply aired a Flames/Senators game from last season?. In case Todd didn’t cover it last year: the Flames got...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sharks suffer shutout loss to Rangers

The San Jose Sharks fell 3-0 to the New York Rangers last night, marking the end of their three-game winning streak. The Sharks had a decent opening period, outshooting the Rangers 10-6 and generating some good chances. However, they gave up a shorthanded goal partway through the frame, as Jonathan Dahlen decided to try to pressure the puck carrier on a rush instead of just taking the pass option, resulting in Chris Kreider scoring off a pass from Mika Zibanejad. As a result, the Rangers took the lead into the intermission.
NHL
The Oakland Press

Ovechkin, McDavid, Draisaitl, Larkin headline NHL All-Star roster

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington star Alexander Ovechkin and high-scoring Edmonton teammates Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and red Wings captain Dylan Larkin headline the rosters for the NHL All-Star Weekend announced Thursday. Selected for the second time, Larkin is making his first All-Star appearance while wearing the “C” on...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Devils Lose To Isles 3-2, Kyle Shapiro Story, All-Star Jack

Can’t fault the New Jersey Devils goaltending on this one. Devils goaltender Jon Gillies made 22 saves but gave up a game winning Mathew Barzal goal with 4:53 left in the third period. Gillies, who was thrusted into the starting lineup after Mackenzie Blackwood and Akira Schmid entered the COVID-19 protocol, played well in his second game with the Devils.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

John Gibson selected for NHL All-Star Game

The NHL All-Star game rosters were announced yesterday, with goaltender John Gibson set to represent the Anaheim Ducks, as one of the Pacific Division’s two netminders. Gibson has played in 27 games with the Ducks this season, posting a .917 save percentage. He’s been a key factor in Anaheim’s success this year and this will be his third appearance in the All-Star Game. Gibson previously participated in the 2016 and 2019 All-Star Games.
NHL

