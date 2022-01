When Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced in 2014 they had decided to “consciously uncouple”, the world responded with a groan. “Just say divorce!” was the general sentiment. The phrase seemed to echo a particular brand of Hollywood wellness that didn’t resonate with the public. It took on a life of its own, to the point that Paltrow herself reflected on its usage in a 2020 essay, saying that it has “permeated break-up culture”. Because yes, “break-up culture” is now a thing — and it has its own very strict rules.It was hard not to think about the “consciously uncoupling”...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO