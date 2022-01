After the success of the first Pokémon Go Tour event celebrating Kanto, the game is throwing another one for the second generation games that took place in Johto. The event is live on February 26, between 9 AM and 9 PM at your local time. While you will have access to a few of the Johto Pokémon automatically, you will need to purchase the ticket for $11.99 to have a chance at all the event celebrations. Here is what you get when you buy the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Ticket.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO