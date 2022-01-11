Where to find all weapons and temples in Far Cry 6 Pagan: Control DLC

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, you can find a Flare Gun as random loot, but you can’t find extra ammo for it anywhere, so use it sparingly. The Flare Gun does two main things: it reveals the locations of opponents, and it starts fires (in particular, it ignites opponents’ structures). It also damages other players if you hit them with it, and can even be used to start campfires, but there are easier ways to do both of those things. If you want to use the Flare Gun to reveal the locations of opponents, then it’s best to shoot it into the air over the area where you think your opponents are hiding. This is because if the flare hits an object before it detonates then it won’t reveal anyone’s location.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO