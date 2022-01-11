Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD Bullish for the next 24 hours

Monero price analysis is bullish today. The strongest resistance is present at $249. The strongest support is present at $211. The Monero price analysis for January 16, 2022, appears to be following a slightly negative direction, with a probability of a reverse trend soon. The price has decreased significantly in the past few days and maintained its momentum. On January 14, 2022, the price started rising from $218 to $231; however, the price declined the next day. On January 15, 2022, the price went from $231 to $217. On January 16, 2021, the price went from $217 to $213. The cryptocurrency slightly increased right after and reached a price of $216, just shying away from the $220 mark. The price of Monero has been down 3.84% in the last 24-hours with a trading volume of $109,575,902.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO