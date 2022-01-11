ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD Bullish for the next 24 hours

By Sergio Goschenko
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardano price analysis is bullish today. ADA/USD is currently trading at $1.15. Support at $1.15 is still strong. Cardano price analysis is bullish today. Yesterday, ADA/USD saw a quick test of $1.2 previous support with good buying volume. At the time of writing, ADA is trading. Support at $1.15...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX hikes for $94

Avalanche price analysis is bullish today. Strong resistance present at $115. Avalanche trades for $93.5 as of now. Today’s Avalanche price analysis shows signs of a bullish trend gaining momentum. AVAX/USD is currently trading at $93.5, up 3.91% in the past 24 hours, with a volume of $551,318,334. The market capped yesterday on an upwards momentum and is opening today with vital bullish signs adding to yesterday’s hike above the $94 mark. In addition, the resistance appears to be declining, which could cause the bulls some trouble with regaining their losses.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB/USD stuck under the $0.00003100 mark

Shiba Inu price analysis appears to be bullish today. Strong resistance present at $0.00003597. Strong support present at $0.00002961. The Shiba Inu price analysis has entered a bullish market with slight chances of a reversal. The bears dominated the market for a few weeks, but the bulls have returned more vigorously and have captured the market, all that’s left to see it will this momentum be maintained. Following yesterday’s movement, the price of SHIB held itself and reached $0.00003069, from $0.00003094. On January 15, 2022, the price fluctuated around the $0.00003100 mark and remained around that threshold. Today the price has been maintaining the same movement its reached $0.00003069 while losing a small fragment of its original value. SHIB currently trades at $0.000030069.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD soars high at $149

Solana price analysis is bullish. The strongest resistance is present at $185. The strongest support lies at $143. Solana price analysis is bullish today as we expect the tired bulls to continue putting up a fight. However, the prediction of a reversal turned out to be false as the bulls appear to have returned to the battlefield with newfound strength, and they will likely keep going for the next 48 hours.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ looks to set a higher low at $4.2 before continuing higher?

Tezos price analysis is bullish today. XTZ/USD consolidates above $4.20. Next target at $4.50 resistance. Tezos price analysis is bullish today as we expect the current consolidation to end with another push higher. Therefore, XTZ/USD will likely test the $4.5 resistance early next week and look to regain even more of the loss seen at the beginning of January.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC retests support at $42,500, ready to break higher?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today. BTC/USD retested $42,500 support. Clear higher low established. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as we expect the current higher low above $42,500 to result in another push higher over the next 24 hours. Likely BTC/USD will finally break the $44,000 major resistance and set another strong higher high.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD depreciates from $230

Monero price analysis is bullish today. The strongest resistance is present at $249. The strongest support is present at $211. The Monero price analysis for January 16, 2022, appears to be following a slightly negative direction, with a probability of a reverse trend soon. The price has decreased significantly in the past few days and maintained its momentum. On January 14, 2022, the price started rising from $218 to $231; however, the price declined the next day. On January 15, 2022, the price went from $231 to $217. On January 16, 2021, the price went from $217 to $213. The cryptocurrency slightly increased right after and reached a price of $216, just shying away from the $220 mark. The price of Monero has been down 3.84% in the last 24-hours with a trading volume of $109,575,902.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC peaks at $150, moves into retracement

Litecoin price analysis is bearish today. LTC/USD continued to retrace overnight. Litecoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect more retracement to follow after a new high was set at $150. Likely LTC/USD will move to retest the $142 previous resistance as support later today. The market has seen...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Us Dollar#Moving Average#Cardano Price Analysis#Ada Usd#Cardano Price Prediction
cryptopolitan.com

Algorand price analysis: Can ALGO break above the $1.400 resistance level?

Algorand price analysis suggests downwards movement to $1.3400. The Algorand price analysis shows that while the bulls were able to recover to the $1.3900 mark, the price action has stagnated below the $1.400 mark as ALGO finds strong bearish resistance at the level. The broader cryptocurrency market has observed a...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Uniswap price analysis: UNI to retest $17 resistance as bulls rally continues

Uniswap price analysis is bullish. Support has been stable at $16.4. The Uniswap price analysis is bullish for today, the UNI/USD price has been unrestrained from the bearish pressure, as further progress has been reported for today. The price has been rallying upwards since the start of the trading session as bulls are aiming for a break above $17.7 resistance today. However, some selling pressure is also expected as this is a crucial resistance level. The price has already reached the $17.5 level and is nearing the resistance level every second, The price function will test the said resistance in the coming hours, and there are imminent chances for a break above.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB/USD will break past $520 soon

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today. BNB/USD continued higher overnight. Next resistance target at $506. Binance Coin price analysis is bullish now, with more upside anticipated to follow after the last 24-hour’s continuous advance. Next Likely, BNB/USD will come against the $506 significant barrier. Nevertheless, there is more room for BNB/USD to advance before that.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: The hourly 61.8% golden ratio is eyed for the opening sessions

USD/CAD is correcting from daily resistance and 1.2530s are eyed. A deeper correction can move to 1.25 the figure. As per the prior series of analyses for USD/CAD, USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls moving in for the kill, 38.2% Fibo 1.2550 eyed, the price has continued to track a typical price action path and is pressuring the 1.2550s as forecasted.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for January 16

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH moves higher, targets $3.500 next?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today. ETH/USD found support at $3,200 yesterday. A quick retest of $3,250 as support is seen currently. Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we expect more upside to follow after rejection from the $3,200 mark was seen yesterday. Therefore, ETH/USD is likely ready to break higher and move towards the previous local high.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ rejects upside around $4.35, more retracement to follow?

Tezos price analysis is bearish today. XTZ/USD rejects upside at $4.35. Closest support located around $4. Tezos price analysis is bearish today as the upside has been rejected this morning after moving to $4.35 overnight. Therefore, XTZ/USD likely needs to retrace even more before the upside is tested again. The...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: LINK corrects below $26, whats next?

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. Resistance for LINK/USD is present at $26.6. Support for cryptocurrency is present at $23.6. The most recent Chainlink price analysis gives bearish signs for the day as more selling activity has been recorded. The price has been under a bearish shadow for the past few days, as the price trend line has been downwards since 1st January. The bullish activity was also observed during this time, yet today bears have taken the lead again. The red candlestick on the price chart is marking a bearish price movement, and the LINK/USD value has decreased up to the $25.6 mark.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Cardano price at an inflection point, ADA likely to retest $1.45

Cardano price has seen a 26% ascent to $1.35 between January 10 and January 13. As ADA retests the $1.35 barrier for the fourth time, there could be a breakout, triggering another leg-up. A breakdown of the weekly support level at $1.20 could dent the bullish thesis. Cardano price saw...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB/USD shows strong bullish dynamics towards the $0.00003200 mark

Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today. The strongest resistance is present at $0.00003855. The strongest support is present at $0.00002585. The Shiba Inu price analysis has been entered a bullish market and is likely to maintain this movement. The market remained bearish for the past few days, but the bulls have managed to pick up the pace and return as the victors. Following yesterday’s flash crash, the price of SHIB declined significantly after reaching $0.00003241, and it fell to $0.00002933. Today the price has regained its bullish momentum and has risen to $0.00003163 while regaining its lost value. SHIB currently trades at $0.00003163.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy