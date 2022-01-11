How Young, Black Athletes Can Prioritize Their Mental Health

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Maintaining your mental health is not a one-and-done process, by any means. That's why physician Robin Berzin, M.D., founder of Parsley Health and author of State Change, says it's important to track those small, unconscious habits we do every single day, as these can snowball over time and affect mental well-being. "We do ourselves a disservice when we think about what we eat every day, how we move every day, and how we interact with technology every day as our lifestyle," she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "These things are not habits… These things are core to who we are and our defining actions for how we feel."

