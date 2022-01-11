ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Nick Saban & Kirby Smart Final Comments Prior to Georgia vs. Alabama National Championship Matchup

By Weston Lutringer
fanaticsview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEC foes Nick Saban and Kirby Smart spoke to the media one final time before their teams square off in the College Football National...

fanaticsview.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Tuscaloosa News

GARY COSBY JR.: Nick Saban's reach goes far beyond national championships

The University of Alabama just lost its third national championship game under Nick Saban. Let that sink in for just a moment. Alabama, in the Saban era, has lost more championship games than any other college football team has won during Saban’s tenure at Alabama. I obviously failed to mention the six, yes six, national championships won under his direction at UA. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Is Officially A Nominee For NFL’s Rookie Of The Year

BOSTON (CBS) — There was never much doubt that Mac Jones would be up for NFL’s Rookie of the Year, but Patriots quarterback was officially announced as one of the six nominees for the award on Friday. The New England rookie is going up against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, and Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. Jones had quite the rookie season for the Patriots, first beating out Cam Newton in training camp...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Sec
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy